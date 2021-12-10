5-member team of vaccinators trek 16km on foot to jab villagers in remote hamlet

For Dr Harshal Bhore and his team of vaccinators, Wednesday was unlike any other vaccination day. Not only did they have to report early in the morning but also had to trek with heavy temperature-controlled bags for around 16km as part of a three-hour one-way journey to reach their vaccination camp. All these efforts were to ensure that the 138 eligible people in Dapurmal hamlet, 100km from Thane, could get their first dose of vaccine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A team of five vaccinators visited Dapurmal village in Shahpur Taluka at the foothills of Sahyadri ranges. It is not easily accessible. There are a few who travel towards the city on a regular basis. The rest of the population consisting of 246 villagers rely on local produce for their livelihood.

The vaccinators belong to the Kasara side of Shahpur Taluka. They are based out of Vihigaon Public Health Centre. On Wednesday, the team gathered at around 8am with vials of vaccine doses stored in temperature-controlled bags and basic medications.

“The village is situated amidst a hilly terrain. It does not have a proper approach road and is like a tribal settlement. Hence, we had to walk for 16km carrying the bags. Moreover, we had books and other paperwork in order to note down all the personal details of the villagers and provide them with CoWIN registration. It was with the support of the Asha workers posted in the village that we managed to reach out to the villagers,” said Bhore, community health officer, Shahpur Taluka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The vaccinators also took efforts to counsel and create awareness regarding the importance of vaccination as there was reluctance amidst the villagers. “From among the 246 villagers, around 138 were eligible for vaccination and all of them were provided with the first dose on Wednesday. This included two pregnant ladies and three lactating mothers. After completing the vaccination schedule, a health camp was also conducted,” said Namdev Farde, health assistant, Vihigaon.

The vaccinators also provided some stationery and gifts to the students in order to gain the trust of the entire families to get vaccinated. “This village has two Asha workers who had asked all the villagers to stay at home on the day and refrain from going to their workplaces. This helped us achieve 100% first dose vaccination in the village on Wednesday,” said Bharati Thackray, staff nurse at Vihigaon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The villagers travel one hour daily on foot to get water from a river that flows nearby. Block facilitator, Sujata Bhoir, said, “Although it was a tedious day and a long trek to reach and return, we feel accomplished as we have helped them get one step closer to getting immunised from Covid. We are keen to visit the village again for the second jab and fully vaccinate them.”