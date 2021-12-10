Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

6 arrested for robbing gold trader of Rs46L in Kalamboli

The Crime Branch unit II of Navi Mumbai has arrested six people for robbing a gold trader of ₹46 lakh in Kalamboli; police have recovered Rs21 lakh from the arrested
Published on Dec 10, 2021 08:10 PM IST
ByRaina Shine, Navi Mumbai

The Crime Branch unit II of Navi Mumbai has arrested six people for robbing a gold trader of 46 lakh to get rid of their losses and loans incurred during the pandemic.

Police claimed none of the accused have past criminal records. The accused, all in the early 20s, were arrested within 72 hours of the incident, said senior police inspector Giridhar Gore of unit II crime branch. Of the 46 lakh stolen, 21 lakh was recovered. Police claimed that four more are at large.

The incident occurred in the last week of November outside McDonald’s bus stop on the Sion-Panvel Highway at Kalamboli. The complainant had alighted the bus with the cash to purchase gold. The accused threw chilli powder on the complainant and fled with the cash.

