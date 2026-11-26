MUMBAI: A six-year-old boy died after falling from the 11th floor of a residential building in Naigaon East while playing in the lobby outside his home on Tuesday. The child, Milit Dineshkumar Sutar, reportedly lost his balance near a window and fell, hitting a fire-safety pipe on the way down. Residents alleged that the builder ignored repeated requests to install safety grills on lobby windows despite a similar fatal accident in the complex last year.

The child, Milit Dineshkumar Sutar, reportedly lost his balance near a window and fell, hitting a fire-safety pipe on the way down. more less

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The incident occurred at Navkar Tower Society. Milit was playing with a girl in the lobby when he reportedly lost his balance near a window and plunged from the 11th floor. Society members rushed him to Cardinal Gracias Hospital in Vasai, where he passed away during treatment at night.

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Milit had lost his mother barely 15 days before the accident. His father, Dinesh Kumar, had reportedly planned to send him to a hostel in Mahabaleshwar for further studies. Preparations for his departure on Wednesday morning had been completed, and his bag was already packed.

Police officers said the father was in a state of shock and his statement had not yet been recorded.

Following the incident, residents accused the builder of failing to address safety concerns despite repeated complaints. They alleged that they had repeatedly sought the installation of safety grills on the lobby windows to prevent children from falling, but no action had been taken.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents also flagged maintenance issues in the building, including problems with the lifts, with the lift in one wing currently out of service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents also flagged maintenance issues in the building, including problems with the lifts, with the lift in one wing currently out of service. {{/usCountry}}

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Their concerns stem from an earlier tragedy at the complex. On July 22, 2025, a four-year-old girl died after falling from the 12th floor of Navkar City Phase-I. Following the incident, residents of Navkar Tower had raised concerns about the risk of similar accidents and demanded safety grills on the windows. However, they allege that no preventive measures were taken.