MUMBAI: On the back of the prevailing water scarcity, when the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) conducted a survey of water stock in areas under its jurisdiction, it emerged that as many as 432 wells of the 508 recorded in Mira-Bhayandar when it was a municipal council (from 1985-2002) are reportedly missing, with only 76 live wells in the city.

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The sharp decline in the number of wells and tanks owned by government authorities and private parties have been attributed to land sharks claiming them to further their real estate dreams.

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Of the 508 wells earlier recorded in the city, 115 were public and 393 private. However, according to the latest information provided by MBMC officials, only 54 public wells and 22 private wells remain.

Additionally, of the 35 lakes and ponds that existed in the city – 32 of which were owned by the municipal body -- a few decades ago, only 22 have water stock. In the past, the city also had 84 borewells, of which 70 were held by private parties. The civic body could not ascertain their updated status.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, what makes the threat of disappearing wells particularly alarming is that these are not isolated cases of encroachment. After the latest reveal, Dimple Mehta, MBMC mayor has decided to run checks on realtors claiming the water bodies for vested interests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, what makes the threat of disappearing wells particularly alarming is that these are not isolated cases of encroachment. After the latest reveal, Dimple Mehta, MBMC mayor has decided to run checks on realtors claiming the water bodies for vested interests. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have collated the list of the wells, lakes and ponds which have been filled up and used for other purposes. I will visit those that have been reclaimed. Action will be taken against the people who are responsible and efforts will be made to restore them,” said Mehta. “In the wake of drought and water cut we cannot afford such destruction of our water bodies,”

Mehta’s claim is elucidated by the fact that a local complained against BJP MLA Narendra Mehta for purportedly reclaiming a government lake by putting debris in it for the real estate project, to revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in July this year. Bawankule ordered an inquiry and asked the department to submit a report. The lake in the question is with the survey number 90, and was purportedly reclaimed to construct a hotel by the MLA.

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When the matter first came to light in 2020, a criminal case was lodged in February of that year, but action was taken against the JCB operator who was named an accused in the case.

The complainant has now demanded that the case to be registered against the company operates the hotel. After the revenue minister’s directions, revenue department has started the inquiry into the case.

“The FIR dated February 27, 2020 has been registered only against the operator of the JCB used to fill the lake. The case needs to be registered against Mehta whose company operates Sea N Rock Hotel. The survey number in question has been found inside the compound wall of the property, which clearly establishes that the pond was reclaimed for the construction of the hotel. The pond should be restored at the expense of the hotel and thrown open for the public use,” the complaint to Bawankule stated, a copy of which is with HT.

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HT’s calls to MLA Narendra Mehta remained unanswered.

When asked about the complaint against the construction of the hotel by filling up lake, the mayor said action will be taken against all who found guilty. “But we will have to go through the facts of each case,” she said.