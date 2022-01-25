89% of samples are Omicron variant: BMC

Mumbai The eighth phase of genomic sequencing conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed that out of the total 280 random samples, 89% were infected with Omicron variant, 8% with Delta derivatives, 3% with Delta variants and other subtypes.

According to BMC officials, these 280 samples were selected randomly from Covid positive patients after December 21, 2021.

A statement added, “When the results of the eighth round of tests were analysed by age, 34% of the 280 patients, i.e. 96 patients were found in the age group of 21 to 40 years. 28% or 79 patients in the age group of 41 to 60 years. 25 % i.e. 69 patients are in the age group of 61 to 80 years.”

The statement added, “8% i.e. 22 patients, are in the age group of ‘0 to 20’; 5% or 14 patients are in the age group of 81 to 100.”

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of the BMC said, “We can now confirm that the third wave was due to the Omicron variant, considering 89% samples have been detected with it.”

However, the ratio of the Omicron variant has gone up by 33% in the eighth phase of genome sequencing compared to that of the seventh phase. In the seventh round of genomic sequencing, around 56% of the samples were found to be infected with Omicron variant.

In terms of vaccination status, the BMC statement added, “When analysed on the basis of Covid preventive vaccination, seven out of 280 patients received only the first dose of the vaccine. Of these, six patients had to be hospitalised; two patients had to be admitted to the intensive care unit.”

Further, out of 174 patients who took both doses of vaccine, 89 patients had to be hospitalised. Of these, two patients needed oxygen, while 15 patients had to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Out of the total patients, 99 patients did not take any vaccine. Of these, 76 patients had to be hospitalised. Twelve patients needed oxygen and five patients had to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

