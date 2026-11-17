MUMBAI: In the proposed shifting of encroachers from Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), around 9,000 slum dwellers have expressed willingness to be rehabilitated at Shirdhon in Kalyan. Local Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve, however, has written to SGNP director Anita Patil opposing the move, and threatened to stage a demonstration on Wednesday.

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Surve, who is the MLA from Magathane, has pointed out that the slum dwellers, who include Dalits and Adivasis, have been staying in the forest from the pre-independence era and should ideally be rehabilitated within three to four kilometres of the park, not a hundred kilometres away. There are 29,957 encroachers in the northern and southern divisions of the 103-sq-km national park.

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The Bombay high court order that all encroachers be shifted out of the park dates back to 1997 but successive governments have failed to carry this through. This year, the state forest department launched a drive to evict those who had accepted rehabilitation flats but came right back to encroach on forest land again. This drive had to be stopped amid protests. Sources in the forest department said that many politicians opposed any kind of shifting for fear of losing their voters.

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{{^usCountry}} In response to Surve’s protest, SGNP deputy director Kiran Patil pointed out in a letter that the rehabilitation issue was under consideration at the government level. He said that in a meeting held on March 13, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the housing department to provide alternative accommodation to eligible encroachers within the park. Accordingly, MHADA had informed the government that residential flats at Shirdhon and Khoni in Kalyan could be made available, later confirming that 6,500 flats were ready. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response to Surve’s protest, SGNP deputy director Kiran Patil pointed out in a letter that the rehabilitation issue was under consideration at the government level. He said that in a meeting held on March 13, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the housing department to provide alternative accommodation to eligible encroachers within the park. Accordingly, MHADA had informed the government that residential flats at Shirdhon and Khoni in Kalyan could be made available, later confirming that 6,500 flats were ready. {{/usCountry}}

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A high-powered committee appointed to rehabilitate the slum dwellers held a meeting on November 3, and instructions were issued to obtain written consent from those encroachers who were willing to voluntarily accept the MHADA flats. The forest department said that many encroachers had themselves approached the authorities, requesting copies of the draft consent form. Approximately 3,449 consent forms have so far been made available, and have been filled up and voluntarily submitted to the Forest Range Officer of the Krishnagiri Upvan range.

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The forest department also maintained that there was no pressure on the encroachers to shift, and the sole purpose of obtaining consent forms from the encroachers was to ascertain, in writing and on a voluntary basis, the willingness of those individuals who were interested in accepting the rehab flats. “Merely providing the draft consent form does not impose any obligation on the concerned encroacher to accept the residential flat,” said the letter. “No coercion, pressure, threat or action involving the issuance of notices to vacate houses has been undertaken by this office as part of this process.”