MUMBAI: A lawyer whose clients describe him as “the father I never had;” a judge whose brief tenure is still remembered by both staff and lawyers; a self-effacing fighter for human rights -- A S Uraizee, who passed away this week aged 91, was all of these, and more; he was among the last of the rare breed of Muslim Gandhians.

PREMIUM A S Uraizee: A rare Muslim Gandhian who fought for human rights.

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His parents’ marriage was solemnized in the presence of Gandhiji at Sabarmati Ashram, and the couple often accompanied the