Mumbai: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital, with the meeting lasting nearly two hours. The visit comes amid political discussions over the NCP (SP)’s inclination to support the proposed Delimitation Bill.
Adani reached the hospital around 11am and left at about 1pm. This was his second visit to Pawar this month, having earlier called on the veteran leader on November 6.
Pawar was initially admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 after complaining of a cough, chest pain and difficulty breathing. He had developed a chest infection and bronchitis while touring drought-affected areas in Maharashtra.
He was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic on November 4 and admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai the same day for further treatment. Doctors discharged him on November 7, advising him to rest and take precautions to safeguard his health.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.
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