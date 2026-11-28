Mumbai: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital, with the meeting lasting nearly two hours. The visit comes amid political discussions over the NCP (SP)’s inclination to support the proposed Delimitation Bill.

Adani calls on Pawar at hosp amid oppn debate over delimitation more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adani reached the hospital around 11am and left at about 1pm. This was his second visit to Pawar this month, having earlier called on the veteran leader on November 6.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Pawar was initially admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 after complaining of a cough, chest pain and difficulty breathing. He had developed a chest infection and bronchitis while touring drought-affected areas in Maharashtra.

He was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic on November 4 and admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai the same day for further treatment. Doctors discharged him on November 7, advising him to rest and take precautions to safeguard his health.