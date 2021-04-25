IND USA
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Adar Poonawalla has assured 'maximum support': CMO Maharashtra on vaccination

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with 6,94,480 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 09:05 AM IST

Serum Institute of India (SII) has assured Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of 'maximum support' in vaccinating the people in the state at the earliest, chief minister's office (CMO) said on Saturday. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with 6,94,480 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has been assured of maximum support by Mr Adar Poonawalla and the Serum Institute of India to ensure maximum vaccination at the earliest in the State of Maharashtra," the CMO tweet

