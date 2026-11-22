Mumbai: After 13 years, the civic-run Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali is expected to be fully functional in July 2027, with its outpatient department (OPD) set to start in March 2027.

After 13 yrs, Borivali’s Bhagwati Hosp set to reopen from July 2027 more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following a protest led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray outside the hospital on November 16 against its proposed public-private partnership (PPP) model, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday took media personnel on a tour of the facility in an attempt to allay concerns. Those present included Borivali MLA Manisha Choudhary and BMC House leader Ganesh Kankhar.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Choudhary said 245 beds, or 50% of the 490 in total, will remain available to the BMC for its patients at affordable rates set by the civic body. She claimed that residents of north Mumbai will soon no longer need to travel far for treatment of serious ailments.

The BJP-controlled BMC has come under heavy fire from the opposition, especially the Sena (UBT), which has pointed out that the hospital remains out of reach for locals even after the BMC spent ₹483 crore on its renovation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The hospital was shut in 2013 after being declared dilapidated, and its patients were shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli, which does not offer the same range of services. Shatabdi’s basic facilities have been overwhelmed by patients coming from as far as Palghar and Dahanu, and the strain worsens during the monsoon, when infectious diseases spike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hospital was shut in 2013 after being declared dilapidated, and its patients were shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli, which does not offer the same range of services. Shatabdi’s basic facilities have been overwhelmed by patients coming from as far as Palghar and Dahanu, and the strain worsens during the monsoon, when infectious diseases spike. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Once renovated, Bhagwati Hospital will have MRI, CT scan, cath lab, blood centres, burns wards and a 20-bed neonatal ICU. Chandrakant Pawar, chief medical superintendent of peripheral hospitals, was not available for a comment.