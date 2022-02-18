Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ambernath MIDC tells companies to fix GPS on tankers to curb discharge of effluents in water bodies
Ambernath MIDC tells companies to fix GPS on tankers to curb discharge of effluents in water bodies

To take action against tankers discharging untreated effluents into nullahs and water bodies, the Ambernath MIDC has asked every company to install Global Positioning System in its tankers to track and ensure they don’t operate during the prohibited night hours
Waldhuni River is polluted.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 08:09 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Ambernath

To take action against tankers discharging untreated effluents into nullahs and water bodies, the Ambernath MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) has asked every company to install Global Positioning System (GPS) in its tankers to track and ensure they don’t operate during the prohibited night hours.

MIDC has also joined the local police to act against such activities legally.

The Thane commissioner of police has prohibited movement of chemical tankers in Ambernath, Badlapur, Dombivli regions between 6pm and 6am.

“One of the effective ways to stop the tankers from discharging effluents at night into the water bodies is to track them through GPS. In two of the Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in Ambernath MIDC, the GPS system is already in place and is working very effectively. This system is also accessible to the Pollution Control Board so that immediate action can be taken if found operating during the prohibited time. We have plans to make every tanker have a GPS system installed,” said Shankar Awhad, executive engineer, Ambernath MIDC.

The MIDC has put up banners displaying the prohibited time. It has also formed a vigilance team with the help of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and police to keep a close watch on these areas and reach the spot in case any tanker movement is observed during the prohibited time.

In the last two months, the Ambernath police had booked three tankers plying in the region during the prohibited time.

“As per the order from the Thane police commissioner, we have been checking such areas and ensuring tankers don’t enter during the night hours. With MIDC also pitching in jointly, we can eliminate the entry of tankers during the odd hours and ensure the pollution is reduced,” said Madhukar Bhoge, senior police inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station.

In November 2014, more than 600 residents living in Ulhasnagar Ambernath’s Vadolgaon fell sick after the Waldhuni River flowing along this area released toxic fumes in the air.

Following this, the Ambernath police had even claimed that tankers entering the MIDC region during night hours discharged untreated effluents into the water body.

    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

