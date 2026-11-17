MUMBAI: The BMC has proposed leasing a 4,209.70-sq-m plot occupied by the Charkop Sector 2 municipal school in Kandivali to St Mary’s Educational Trust for 30 years to redevelop the school building. The proposal, which does not involve competitive bidding and has drawn strong opposition from Congress corporators, will be placed before the Improvements Committee on Wednesday.

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The plot in R South ward, comprising two plots was handed over to the BMC by MHADA. The trust has occupied all 19 classrooms in the building on a licence-and-lease basis since 1995, and the BMC proposal endorses it on the ground that it has paid the rent regularly, conducts only educational activities and has expressed interest in undertaking the redevelopment.

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The proposal is based on a policy approved by the civic administrator on February 29, 2024, allowing private educational institutions operating in BMC school buildings before 2010 to lease the land for redevelopment under certain conditions such as occupying at least 50% of the classrooms, regular payment of rent and registration under the Bombay Public Trust Act. The Opposition has pointed out that the policy was approved when the BMC had no elected corporators. It has demanded that the policy be placed before the elected House for discussion and that further allotments be suspended until a decision is taken.

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{{^usCountry}} The BMC has proposed a one-time premium of ₹4.09 crore, calculated at 25% above the reserve price of ₹3.27 crore. The annual ground rent is ₹4,210, with a security deposit of ₹8,420. The trust will also pay classroom rent of ₹10 per month for Maharashtra State Board schools and ₹400 for CBSE, ICSE and other boards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BMC has proposed a one-time premium of ₹4.09 crore, calculated at 25% above the reserve price of ₹3.27 crore. The annual ground rent is ₹4,210, with a security deposit of ₹8,420. The trust will also pay classroom rent of ₹10 per month for Maharashtra State Board schools and ₹400 for CBSE, ICSE and other boards. {{/usCountry}}

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Although the civic policy ordinarily requires competitive bidding, it permits allotment at 25% above the reserve price where inviting tenders is considered unfeasible. This too has drawn the ire of the Congress, whose group leader Ashraf Azmi, in a November 15 letter to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, described it as an attempt to hand over valuable public land to a private trust without competitive bidding.

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The 30-year lease will require the trust to redevelop the school at its own cost and use the premises exclusively for educational purposes. It must provide admissions under the Right to Education Act and an additional minimum of 15% to students recommended by the education officer. The BMC retains the right to reclaim the land without compensation if required in future. At the end of the lease, the land and structures must be returned to the civic body. State government approval is also required for the concessional lease.

Warning that the Charkop proposal could set a precedent for other municipal schools, the Congress has sought an inquiry into previous allotments and demanded that the findings be placed before the House.

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Citing Section 61(q) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, which makes running schools a mandatory civic duty, the party argued that the BMC could not transfer its responsibility towards public education to private institutions. It said the Charkop school served poor and working-class children and should remain a public facility. It also alleged that the BMC was allotting valuable properties, including hospital land, open spaces and mill land, to private parties at low rates.

The party has demanded withdrawal of the proposal and opposed handing over any BMC property to private institutions or individuals. “BMC land belongs to the people; it is not for sale,” Azmi said, warning that the Congress would oppose the proposal both on the floor of the house and on the streets.

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When contacted, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “The BJP wants to sell off all of Mumbai. Its governance model for the country is the same. Incapable of governing, only capable of marketing and selling.”