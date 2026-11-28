MUMBAI: A lift carrying six people, including the chairman and managing director (MD) and chief operating officer (COO) of a BPO company, allegedly plunged from the fifth floor to the ground floor of a commercial building in Andheri East, leaving the two executives with serious injuries.

Andheri bldg lift cable snaps; 2 BPO executives hurt more less

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The accident took place on October 12 at Pranik Chamber, B Wing, on Saki Vihar Road in Marol, when the group was coming from the company’s eight-floor office to inaugurate a new office on the third floor. The Saki Naka police registered a case against unidentified persons on Thursday, invoking provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to acts endangering life or personal safety through negligence.

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The complainant, Mayuresh Umakant Padgaonkar, 56, the company’s COO, was travelling with chairman and MD Naveen Parekh, chief guest Navpreet Srivastava and three others.

“There were no overload warnings or hazard signals when the six individuals boarded the lift. However, as the elevator passed the fifth floor, a loud noise erupted, the ride became violent and the lift’s cable snapped, sending the cabin plummeting to the ground floor without stopping,” a police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The lift had no emergency alarms, and the passengers screamed for help until bystanders forced the doors partially open and rescued them, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lift had no emergency alarms, and the passengers screamed for help until bystanders forced the doors partially open and rescued them, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Parekh suffered a spinal fracture and was advised two to three months of complete bed rest. Padgaonkar sustained a fractured rib and injuries to three cervical bones, requiring a month’s bed rest. Srivastava suffered injuries to both legs, police said.

“We will fix the responsibility and make arrests,” the officer said.