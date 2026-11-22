MUMBAI: The grand memorial to Dr B R Ambedkar, the colossus who shaped the Indian Constitution and led the Dalit movement, will not be ready in time for Mahaparinirvan Diwas, his death anniversary on December 6. In fact, it could take another two years to be completed.

The 350-foot Statue of Equality atop a 100-foot pedestal will rise from the centre of a large memorial complex at Indu Mills in Dadar. It will include a 1,000-seater auditorium along with exhibition halls, research centre, lecture halls, a library, a meditation centre, among other facilities. (HT Archive) more less

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The 350-foot Statue of Equality atop a 100-foot pedestal will rise from the centre of a large memorial complex at Indu Mills in Dadar. It will include a 1,000-seater auditorium along with exhibition halls, research centre, lecture halls, a library, a meditation centre, among other facilities.

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While the memorial complex is largely complete, work on the statue is inching forward. The project has missed four deadlines, the latest being December 2026.

Frustrated with the delays, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), executing the project, issued a show cause notice to Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is building the memorial, a few weeks ago, seeking an explanation for the delays and asking why the contract should not be terminated.

Earlier this year, Shapoorji Pallonji sought another two years to complete the project, an MMRDA official told HT. In a letter to the principal secretary, state Social Justice & Special Assistance Department, in October, MMRDA documented the delays, project deadlines and the project’s latest status as well as the work pending. It also sought action against the company for the protracted timeline.

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{{^usCountry}} The project was awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji in February 2018, but four missed deadlines and a major redesign have more than doubled the project cost from ₹622 crore to an estimated ₹1,200 crore. The company has pointed out that raising the height of the statue from 250 feet to 350 feet had extended the project’s timeline and enhanced its cost. The gradual release of funds from the government was another factor. Inflationary trends in the metal industry have also proved expensive. The rising price of bronze, copper and of construction itself on the back of the West Asia conflict has also had a significant impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project was awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji in February 2018, but four missed deadlines and a major redesign have more than doubled the project cost from ₹622 crore to an estimated ₹1,200 crore. The company has pointed out that raising the height of the statue from 250 feet to 350 feet had extended the project’s timeline and enhanced its cost. The gradual release of funds from the government was another factor. Inflationary trends in the metal industry have also proved expensive. The rising price of bronze, copper and of construction itself on the back of the West Asia conflict has also had a significant impact. {{/usCountry}}

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While Shapoorji Pallonji has sought additional funds to meet the enhanced cost, the state government appears keen to move forward with the project. Last week, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis shared a post on social media, saying “...the government would ensure adequate funds are available to complete the remaining work on MahaManav, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai without delay...”

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Dalit organisation, the All India Panther Sena, has alleged that the delay could be politically motivated, considering the next state elections are scheduled for 2029. The organisation’s national president, Deepak Kedar, demanded that the state government ensure the memorial is completed by April 14, 2027, the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group said in a statement to HT, “The revised schedule and costs have been submitted to the MMRDA. The company has continued to accommodate the revised project requirements and adapt to the changes while continuing to progress the work. We have also requested advances to support further bronze procurement and processing.” The company added that it is committed to a December 2028 deadline for completing the memorial.