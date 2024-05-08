 ‘Apathetic’ SoBo residents urged to put voting above vacation plans | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
‘Apathetic’ SoBo residents urged to put voting above vacation plans

ByLinah Baliga
May 08, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Former Colaba corporator urges South Mumbai residents to stay on May 20, polling day, instead of going on vacation to increase voter turnout.

Mumbai: Makarand Narwekar, former corporator from Colaba, has urged housing society federations, ALMs and residents’ associations in South Mumbai to dissuade residents from going on vacation and instead staying present on May 20, polling day in Mumbai.

HT Image
HT Image

Narwekar has also appealed to travel agents and companies to waive cancellation fees for rescheduling travel plans and to offer discounts for post-poll vacations. On Tuesday, he handed over a letter to Colaba Court housing society at Colaba Post Office and Tushar Travels.

The ex-corporator said that during his campaign in the last few weeks, he found out that many residents had made bookings for vacations. “South Mumbai is infamous for low voter turnout and voter apathy,” he said. “In 2019, the voter turnout for the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency was 51.58 percent, and in 2014, it was 52.48 percent. We must strive to increase it this time.”

