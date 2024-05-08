‘Apathetic’ SoBo residents urged to put voting above vacation plans

Mumbai: Makarand Narwekar, former corporator from Colaba, has urged housing society federations, ALMs and residents’ associations in South Mumbai to dissuade residents from going on vacation and instead staying present on May 20, polling day in Mumbai. HT Image

Narwekar has also appealed to travel agents and companies to waive cancellation fees for rescheduling travel plans and to offer discounts for post-poll vacations. On Tuesday, he handed over a letter to Colaba Court housing society at Colaba Post Office and Tushar Travels.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The ex-corporator said that during his campaign in the last few weeks, he found out that many residents had made bookings for vacations. “South Mumbai is infamous for low voter turnout and voter apathy,” he said. “In 2019, the voter turnout for the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency was 51.58 percent, and in 2014, it was 52.48 percent. We must strive to increase it this time.”