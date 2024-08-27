Atal Setu crosses 5 million vehicles landmark

MUMBAI: A landmark 5 million vehicles used the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) from its opening on January 13, 2024 till August 25, 2024. This brings the daily average to just over 22,000 vehicles using the sea bridge that connects Mumbai with Navi Mumbai - 50,000 vehicles short of the expected number. As per an initial study, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) expected to cater to 70,000 vehicles every day. HT Image

According to officials from MMRDA, 50,04,350 vehicles, including private vehicles, BEST, NMMT, and MSRTC’s Shivneri buses, have used this vital sea bridge from January 13 to August 25.

“The government should clarify how they predicted that 70000 vehicles would ply on Atal Setu every day. Even if the new airport is built, the difference is too much to cover. There is a need for more heavy vehicles like buses and trucks to use this sea bridge which otherwise is predominantly used by private cars,” said AV Shenoy, member, Mumbai Mobility Forum.

However, sources in MMRDA pointed out, the anticipated run of 70000 vehicles was predicted after taking into account the opening of other connecting projects like the Worli-Sewri Link Road, Coastal Road in Navi Mumbai and other road links for public use. Atal Setu was expected to play a critical role in easing congestion and reducing travel time between South Mumbai and Panvel, Pune and Navi Mumbai, which is happening, they said.

“Atal Setu has consistently shaved off at least one hour from travel time benefitting millions of commuters. The bridge is set to further enhance its utility with the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects like the Worli-Sewri elevated road, that is 75% complete,” said a MMRDA official. This elevated road will provide a rapid 5 -10 minutes connection from Worli Sea Face to the bridge. Concurrently, the development of an elevated road between the Chirle Interchange and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway promises even faster commutes between South Mumbai, the western suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, and the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Calling Atal Setu a success, chief minister and MMRDA chairman Eknath Shinde stated through a press release that “Atal Setu has revolutionised traffic in the Mumbai metropolitan area, benefiting millions of people. The fact that over 50 lakh vehicles have already used this bridge is a testament to its significance. This project is not only delivering economic benefits but also providing an effective solution to Mumbai’s growing traffic challenges, positively impacting millions of citizens.”