ATS: Booklet seized from PFI member outlined plan for implementing Sharia law

Manish K Pathak

manish.pathak@htlive.com

Mumbai: Of the five men arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) as part of series of raids by central, federal and state agencies against Popular Front of India (PFI) functionaries on Thursday, a booklet allegedly outlining a plan to achieve the implementation of Sharia Law in the country by 2047 was seized, ATS officials said.

The booklet, titled 2047, was seized from the residence of Mazhar Khan, 54, vice president of the Maharashtra unit of PFI, ATS officials said.

The booklet reportedly outlines the organisation’s objectives for the next 25 years. Khan’s family however refuted the ATS’s claim and said that the document found and seized from Khan’s home were published by Empower India Foundation and was titled, India 2047: Empowering the People.

“My father was socially active and he worked for the development of marginal communities,” Afnan, Khan’s 20-year-old daughter. “[During the raid, officials] asked my father about PFI. They also asked my brother where my father hid weapons in the house. My brother said we are not criminals and do not keep weapons,” she added.

“Working in PFI is not illegal and if the PFI is doing anything illegal then obviously the government would have banned it. The current government wanted to ban the PFI so they are arresting PFI members and harassing their family members, Khan’s wife, Ruksana said.

Khan, a Kurla resident, holds a diploma in engineering and had a wholesale clothes business supplying to local shops. After suffering a stroke, he had been paralysed for a few years, his family said. While the ATS claimed that Khan received financial help from PFI and exhorted youth to join the organisation, his family said that Khan worked for social causes as part of the PFI.

“He also runs a YouTube channel where he uploads his videos related to news and create awareness in society,” Ruksana said.

Five PFI members from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, one each from Panvel, Bhiwandi, Kandivali, Malad and Kurla were arrested and remanded to five days in police custody on Thursday. The suspects were booked under sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 121(A) (conspiracy to overthrow the Central or any State government by use of criminal force), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 13(1) (b) (advocating, abetting, advising or inciting the commission of unlawful activity) of the UAPA.

The National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate and other state agencies conducted raids across 15 states and one Union territory, arresting 102 people including 45 PFI leaders and cadre.

Among those arrested in MMR, 38-year-old Mohammad Moinuddin Momin, is wanted in 2006 riots case in Bhiwandi in which two policemen were killed following protests over the construction of police station near a mosque.

Momin, a resident of Bangalpura area in Bhiwandi, is a wholesale supplier of biscuits and chocolates. ATS officials claimed to have found several incriminating documents, including posters of PFI, at his residence.

According to the officials, Momin, who sustained a bullet wound in the riots, fled and reportedly went underground. He was traced and arrested in February 2019, but came out on bail, the official added.

Shaikh Sadiq Isaac Qureshi, 42, another PFI cadre arrested in Malad, is a lawyer who practices in the Sessions court. According to ATS officials, Qureshi offered religious preaching and conducted PFI meetings in Mumbai. Mohammed Iqbal Mohammed Ibrahim Khan, 38, a resident of Kandivali, the fourth person arrested, worked as a sound technician in film studios.

Asif Aminul Husain Khan Adhikari, a 46-year-old Panvel resident was picked up from his residence in the wee hours of Friday and detained by the NIA. According to the police, he was the MMR district president of PFI, and operates a tour business.

“He got associated with PFI around two years back. In the recent times, he conducted protests against Nupur Sharma for her controversial remark over Prophet Mohammed. When the news spread about NIA reaching his residence, other supporters of PFI also reached his place and declared they too are ready to accompany NIA wherever they want to take as they have done nothing wrong and there is nothing to hide,” said Adhikari’s neighbour who did not wish to be named.

ATS officials claimed that the five arrested conducted “secret” meetings in various parts of the MMR in which youth, who believed in Islamic law, participated.