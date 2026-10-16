Auto driver electrocuted while painting his house in Vikhroli

MUMBAI: A 51-year-old autorickshaw driver was electrocuted while painting his house in Suryanagar in Vikhroli West, though he had switched off the main electric supply to his house. The police have booked unknown officials of the electricity distribution company, Adani Electricity, after residents complained about leakage of electric current and receiving shocks abruptly on touching walls and iron objects in the locality.

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“We have registered a case against unknown officials of Adani Electricity Company under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” said a police officer, adding that the FIR was registered following a complainant lodged by Yashwant Boyin, 30, the son of the deceased.

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“The complainant stays with his wife and two-year-old daughter and his parents reside in the same locality separately. On Tuesday he was informed by his mother, Sabu, 46, that his father Babu, 51, had fallen unconscious in their house and suffered head injuries,” said the police officer.

Babu was taken to the Mahatma Phule Hospital in Tagore Nagar where he was declared dead after which the body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post mortem. The police received the post-mortem report on Wednesday, declaring that the death was caused due to electrocution.

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{{^usCountry}} “After receipt of the post-mortem report, the family approached the Parksite police station. They informed the police that several residents of the locality had complained to the power distribution company, Adani Electricity, about leakage of electric current and people getting shocks on touching walls of their house, but nothing was done,” said the police officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After receipt of the post-mortem report, the family approached the Parksite police station. They informed the police that several residents of the locality had complained to the power distribution company, Adani Electricity, about leakage of electric current and people getting shocks on touching walls of their house, but nothing was done,” said the police officer. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the deceased was painting his house and as a precautionary measure he had switched off the main power supply to his house, but still he received an electric shock and died.