Banker arrested for stealing 1.85 cr for online betting

Mumbai A deputy branch manager of a private bank has been arrested by Matunga police for allegedly siphoning off ₹ 1.85 crore from the bank.

Police officers said that the banker was an online betting addict and fraudulently used customers’ money to bet. A vigilant bank officer soon detected the irregularity and reported the matter to the police.

Vishal Sadashiv Gurdu, 31, who was posted at the ICICI Bank’s Dadar (East) Punawadi branch was arrested after Rajeev Langar, the regional head of the bank lodged a complaint.

Gurdu, a Worli resident, was an employee at the bank since 2012.

Police said that the bank’s Bandra-based currency chest last year in November had asked the Dadar (East) branch officers asking why an amount of ₹ 2.05 crore was kept at the branch. After a quick check, they found that the branch had only ₹ 20.16 lakh in cash. An amount of ₹ 1.85 crore was missing.

Langar, the complainant, himself visited the branch on November 6, 2021, met the branch manager and began probing the suspected irregularities.

The accused deputy manager Gurdu first came under the scanner as he had the responsibility of monitoring the transactions. Initially, Gurdu tried to dodge the inquiry and gave vague answers. However, later during sustained questioning, he gave up and admitted that he has siphoned off the money.

“The accused admitted that he has siphoned off money from the bank to place bets online. He allegedly deposited the fraudulently managed money in nine bank accounts of the bookies (who were operating the online betting sites) by making false transaction records in the bank,” said an officer from Matunga police.

He told his seniors that to place bets online he deposited money in three current and six other accounts of the bookies who ran the online betting sites. He mainly placed bets on two sites. For this, the accused used his own two mobile numbers.

“While committing the alleged siphoning of funds, the accused made false records of depositing cash in nine bank accounts of the customers. For this, false entries were made in the cash balance register and cash report. So this amount was deposited only on paper and was reflected in bank’s records. But physically the cash was not available with the bank,” states the complainant in the FIR (of which HT has a copy).

The accused told bankers that he got to know about the betting sites and the application through a family group on Telegram. Soon he got addicted to the betting and was using the bank’s money for placing bets on the online sites managed by the two bookies.

“We are checking to see if any other person was involved in the case along with Gurdu,” said Deepak Chavan, senior inspector of Matunga police station.

The accused has been booked under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by an employee), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of Indian Penal Code.