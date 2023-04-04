Bar council initiates enquiry against advocate for filing PIL against HC judge

Mumbai: The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG) has initiated suo motu disciplinary proceedings against an advocate for filing a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court making frivolous allegations against sitting judge justice Revati Mohite Dere. HT Image

The BCMG has formed a three-member committee to conduct an enquiry into the conduct of the advocate under section 35 of the Advocates Act.

The statement released by the BCMG notes that after the PIL was filed on March 9 by advocate Mursalin Shaikh through advocate Vijay Kurle, he had made the allegations viral by uploading posts on social media. The BCMG noted that it unanimously resolved in its virtual meeting to condemn the filing of the PIL.

The BCMG has further stated that it was of the unanimous opinion that “the allegations made in the PIL amount to sensationalising and scandalising the Judiciary as well as maligning and tarnishing the image of Judiciary as well as of justice Revati Mohite Dere.”

With regards to the posts on social media, the BCMG has stated that it “strongly condemns the recent trend of certain elements of making such allegations viral on social media and trying to get cheap and adverse publicity.”

In light of this the BCMG has resolved to initiate suo motu disciplinary committee enquiry against the petitioner advocate for having filed such frivolous and cantankerous PIL in spite of being an advocate and having knowledge of the Judges (Protection) Act, 1985.

The three-member disciplinary committee will conduct an enquiry under the relevant section of the Advocates Act which deals with the conduct of advocates.

Recently, the BCMG handed over a two-year suspension order against advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte for wearing a band and coat during the protests by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees based on the complaint of Sushil Manchekar former president of the Pimpri Chinchwad Bar Association.

The three-member disciplinary committee had concluded that Sadavarte was guilty of misconduct under section 35 of the Advocates Act.