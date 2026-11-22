There’s a sense of unease all along the coast of Maharashtra. In villages that barely feature on maps in the South Konkan, plans are afoot for a nuclear energy corridor. Up north, in Vadhavan, one of the world’s largest deep-water ports is taking shape. Elsewhere, data centres, a bullet train, two new airports, a petrochemical refinery, new transport corridors, and a new city half the size of Mumbai are all part of an ambitious push by the BJP-led government to make Maharashtra a $1-trillion economy by 2030.

Palghar, India. Oct 18, 2026 – View of the proposed Vadhvan Port site in Vadhavan village, Palghar district, where local residents have opposed the project. Palghar, India. Oct 18, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde) more less

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As the state’s 720-km-long coast is being recast as an engine of economic growth, what happens to the people who call it home? HT travelled from Vadhavan in Palghar to Munage in Sindhudurg and found that the key stakeholders – citizens – in this development blueprint were not really a part of the conversation. “We were never consulted,” is a refrain that came through loud and clear. Many learnt of these mega-projects when eviction notices started to arrive. In many places, villages are mobilising to push back.

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Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the projects are essential for the state’s growth. “There could be a communication issue -- we will explain the benefits to the people,” he said.

Troubled waters in Vadhavan

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{{^usCountry}} Vadhavan, the single-most transformative infrastructure project on the Konkan coast, around 140 km north of Mumbai. An offshore, deep-water port that could be among the top ten container ports in the world when operational, it will swallow 1,571 hectares (3,882 acres) of private, tribal, forest and government land. Another 1,473 hectares will rise from the Arabian Sea. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vadhavan, the single-most transformative infrastructure project on the Konkan coast, around 140 km north of Mumbai. An offshore, deep-water port that could be among the top ten container ports in the world when operational, it will swallow 1,571 hectares (3,882 acres) of private, tribal, forest and government land. Another 1,473 hectares will rise from the Arabian Sea. {{/usCountry}}

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The project is a flagship of the BJP-led Narendra Modi government and is being personally monitored by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Around 40,000 people in coastal Vadhavan will be impacted by the project,” says Vineet Patil, a resident of Varor village and an active participant in agitations against the project.

The Vadhavan beach wears a deserted look. Construction is yet to begin. Looking out to sea, perhaps peering at his future, Santosh Raut, a farmer, reminds us that “it will be built on land that belongs to us”.

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Barely a couple of kilometres away, at Tighrepada village, an access road to the beach is being built. About 50-60 police personnel are camping near the construction site. “The road slices through farms and locals have halted construction several times. Now they’ve called in the police,” says Patil.

He and a group of others have been staging a sit-in agitation at Varor village for almost three months. On October 30, thousands of villagers gathered here to oppose various projects being developed in Palghar, including the Vadhavan port.

“We have been fighting this project for three decades. We succeeded in preventing the first attempt by P&O. We will continue to fight,” says Patil. In 1997, then Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government had signed an MoU with shipping giant P&O to develop a port at Vadhavan. Pushback from locals scuttled the plan. The project was revived after the Modi government came to power in 2014.

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Palghar district collector Indu Rani Jakhar says land acquisition formalities for 600 hectares required for road and rail connectivity for the port is complete. “Compensation against acquired land has been given to 40% of land owners here. The process is ongoing for the rest of them,” says Jakhar.

“Is development displacing people who have settled here for generations,” asks Narayan Patil, who heads the Vadhavan Bandar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti, an outfit set up to oppose the project.

“They say the port will bring us employment, but we have had our own businesses for almost a century. Each family earns ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh a month, making dyes, which are also exported,” says Deepak Patil.

Govt hits ‘pause’ in Saphale

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Bhavangad, a tiny Maratha fort, offers a commanding view of the Saphale region in Palghar, where the landscape is an uninterrupted sweep of green. But beneath this deceptive canopy is a turbulence channelled into a growing wave of protests against mega infrastructure and industrial projects in the region.

Among those pushing back are six villages near Kelve, a sandy stretch popular among weekend visitors, and 13km from Saphale railway station. The villages – Danda, Khatali, Usarni, Bhadwe, Madhukar Nagar and Mathane – will soon fold into a petrochemicals refinery being developed by the Essar Group. The gas-to-chemicals plant will be built on 1,215 hectares of land, with a capacity of 7 million tonnes and an investment of ₹30,000-40,000 crore.

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Around 4km south is Kore village, the proposed site of an offshore airport, MMR’s third. And around 50km north is Vadhavan, the deep-water port that will be India’s largest when complete.

“We are not opposed to projects like the airport but we don’t want an oil refinery, which will destroy the ecology here,” says Dipesh Thakur, a resident of Danda. Like elsewhere in the district, farmers and fishing communities in Saphale are closing ranks against the Essar refinery. They point to its potentially disastrous effects on agriculture, traditional livelihoods, green cover, fishing and marine ecosystems.

All six villages have passed resolutions opposing the project and submitted their objections to the district collector, says Mathane’s sarpanch, Chhaya Patil.

The state government had notified over 950 hectares in these six villages on October 8, signalling the start of the land acquisition by the Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC). But, with protests growing, Palghar district guardian minister Ganesh Naik, who is also the state’s forest minister, temporarily paused the refinery’s land acquisition process on October 23.

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Thakur explains why the villagers are mobilising against the Essar plant. “This area has an economy fuelled by about 50,000 people. We grow rice, vegetables and also have poultry, dairy and aquaculture businesses. Growing bananas, mangoes, coconut and beetle nut is part of our livelihood, while fishing is the main occupation of many families. Why, even tourism is picking up here,” he says.

Umesh Patil, a resident of Mathane, says many families are self-sufficient and prefer to keep their traditional businesses. “I own 30 buffaloes and, instead of a regular job, I prefer running a dairy business. Some of us even export our vegetables. We don’t need employment,” says Patil.

Palghar district collector Indu Rani Jakhar hopes a change in terminology will calm rising tempers. “It is not a ‘refinery’ but a ‘gas-to-chemicals’ plant, where gas will be imported and certain products would be made. The promoters say it is not a polluting project as is being alleged,” Jakhar says. “We will inform the villages and initiate a dialogue with them about the project.”

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Locals are awaiting the government’s next move, and bracing for a long-drawn battle.

War on a data centre

In Thane’s Balkum-Majiwada stretch, a vast tract of land is buzzing with construction activity right next to soaring high-rises. Earthmovers and dumper trucks rumble across 53 acres, transforming the plot into a hyperscale data centre by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Balkum is an upcoming enclave, where real estate fetches as much as it does in some parts of suburban Mumbai. When residents learnt they would have a data centre in their midst, disbelief soon turned into anger and they began to mobilise against the project. They were looking at possible water shortages, heat emissions and noise pollution – it’s why these gigantic facilities that help power the internet are being opposed in and around residential neighbourhoods across the world.

“Why not build it in one of the many industrial areas in Thane,” asks Meghna Shetty, an architect and one of the founders of Wake Up Thanekar leading the charge against the AWS project.

But the Balkum-Majiwada facility is only a trailer for far bigger plans chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has in store. He is aggressively positioning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to host 60% of the country’s data centres. They are currently scattered between Thane and Navi Mumbai, particularly Airoli.

In Balkum, residents are not challenging the chief minister’s blueprint. They argue that development must be carefully mapped, and the government must engage with citizens. Dayanand Nene, a member of Wake Up Thanekar and a psephologist, points out that voters across the US have overwhelmingly rejected or sought restrictions on data centre projects in their neighbourhoods.

“We are not against Amazon, investment, employment generation or data centre technology. Our message is simple: Reconsider the location.”

After residents refused to yield, the state government on October 12 established a 16-member expert committee to study the effects of data centres and measures to be taken while setting them up. Headed by former chairperson of the Atomic Energy Commission, Dr Anil Kakodkar, the committee will submit its report in three months.

But, on the ground, little has changed. Citizens ask why the government hasn’t put the construction of data centres on hold until the committee submits its report. “We are in the process of filing a PIL. We are in it for the long haul,” says Gurasis Singh, a local.

An Amazon spokesperson said the data centre in Thane will not use any water for cooling. “We will use closed-loop cooling technology that doesn’t consume water to cool our data centre. The heat dissipates naturally into the atmosphere without affecting the air temperature in nearby communities,” he claimed.

Fadnavis said, “There is a misunderstanding over AI data centres. Many are already operational in Mumbai but no one is facing trouble. Data centres in Thane and Navi Mumbai will use treated water, not fresh water.”

Losing out to the next big dream

“The new airport is a bane for us,” says Nanda Mhatre, referring to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a showpiece project of the BJP-led Narendra Modi government.

Located in Ulwe in Raigad district, the airport opened a year ago and is projected to cater to 90 million passengers a year, keeping pace with the travel needs of a rapidly expanding Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

It’s not just the airport. A raft of projects is taking shape around NMIA, from new transport links such as the Ulwe coastal road and Atal Setu, to large residential townships by major real estate players, educational and logistics hubs, and metro extensions.

The single-most ambitious of these is a proposed new city in the “influence zone” of the Atal Setu, the sea bridge that has made the Mumbai-Navi Mumbai commute a quick and seamless experience. Dubbed ‘Third Mumbai’, or the Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town, the city will span 124 villages across what are now the largely rural Uran, Panvel and Pen talukas of Raigad district. Its footprint: 323.44 sq km, almost half the size of Mumbai, suburbs included.

“Ever since the airport and the Atal Setu became operational, everybody has been eyeing our land as we are close to both these projects,” says Mhatre. For the government, Third Mumbai would help decongest an overpopulated Mumbai and accommodate the MMR’s growth. But for most farmers in these 124 villages, it means losing land they have tilled for generations, and their ancestral homes.

After the government notified the new city in March 2024, farmers from these villages submitted 17,000-odd objections. Among them was Mhatre, a resident of Vashi village, 6km from the Mumbai-Goa highway in Pen taluka, where rice cultivation, horticulture and aquaculture are the mainstay of many households. “The authorities did not conduct public hearings. They merely told us that the government had taken note of our objections,” she says.

Vashi has, in the past, held out against the acquisition of land for the Maha Mumbai SEZ project. It was ultimately wound up. Back then too, the authorities did not respond to their objections.

Worse, locals claim, the Third Mumbai deal is unfair. While the NMIA compensation package offered each household a developed plot equal to 12.5% of their original land and a financial component, the Third Mumbai package is a plot equal to 22.5% of the property acquired from each land owner. The catch, locals say, is that these plots will not be developed.

“This is unacceptable. Most land owners cannot afford to develop the plots being offered. Builders will rush in and exploit us,” worries Rajendra Zemse, a farmer from Vashi. “Why are they imposing something we didn’t ask for? Most villagers here are opposing the land acquisition,” says Zemse.

Nuclear push: ‘No one asked us what we want’

Just five MoUs in the last five months was enough to recast Konkan’s identity from one of the country’s most unspoilt coastal regions to its emerging atomic corridor. For chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, it was a masterstroke that will bring in massive private investment while advancing the nation’s clean energy goals.

The plan – three MoUs signed in May and two in September – will add 24,600 MW to the country’s nuclear capacity. All five plants will be built in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, two adjoining districts. This is in addition to NTPC’s proposed 9,900-MW Jaitapur nuclear power plant in Ratnagiri.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis says Maharashtra must plan for growing energy needs. “We already have several atomic energy plants that have been functioning for decades, like the one in Tarapur, in Palghar district, that is 50 years old. Besides, technology has advanced significantly, making the plants safer. Be it atomic energy plants or Karjat’s pump house storage project, we need clean energy projects to meet the demand for electricity in future.”

People who will eventually be coaxed to surrender their lands had the same refrain: “No one asked us what we want.”

‘None of us will sell’

An unlikely banner greets visitors at Bhiv Bundar in Dapoli, where village homes play hide and seek among mango and coconut groves that cascade down the hillside, stopping short of the softly lapping waters of the Arabian Sea below.

Just two words, but they say it all: “Vinashkari prakalp” (‘Destructive Project’). It’s the verdict on JSW Energy’s 2,800-MW nuclear plant planned in the village.

“Why us,” asks Dattaprasad More, as he joins a group of villagers in the verandah of a home to speak up against a plan that has shaken the entire village. “We manage with our paddy fields, coconut and mango trees and fishing. Our young generation studied and secured jobs in Ratnagiri and even Mumbai. The government didn’t give us jobs or build basic infrastructure here. Now they want to grab our homes and fields,” he fumes.

Most of the families in Bhiv Bundar are rice, coconut and mango farmers. In each family, at least one member is employed in factories in Ratnagiri or has found work in Mumbai and surrounding cities.

“We have passed a resolution in our gram panchayat. Nobody will sell their land for the nuclear project,” says Santosh Borkar, another villager.

“The government says the project will bring employment but what kind of jobs will they offer? There is barely anyone here qualified to work in a nuclear plant. This means our people will get jobs of security guards, sweepers and drivers. Why would we give up our farms and homes for that,” he asks. “We will constantly live in fear of radiation,” adds Ameya Mahadik, a youth in his 20s.

The villagers claim the only people supporting the proposed plant are investors who had bought large tracts of land in Bhiv Bundar.

“We are determined not to sell our land. We are planning to team up with villages facing a similar threat and launch an agitation,” says Suresh More, a villager.

‘A sword over our heads’

The mood is decidedly anxious in Mervi, a coastal village in Ratnagiri’s Purnagad region. Most of the 350 families here are rice, mango, cashew and coconut farmers but their coastal idyll has been shattered.

The local MLA has been spotted visiting a site behind their village, while a helicopter periodically hovers over the village. The MLA hasn’t said a word to them but residents suspect these goings-on are linked to a nuclear plant to be built by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on their land.

Worse, the villagers feel betrayed. The local MLA is Uday Samant, state industries minister and one of the core politicians linked to several projects along Maharashtra’s Konkan coast facing resistance from locals.

“About two months ago, Samantsaheb went to the area behind our village, apparently to inspect the land. Occasionally, a helicopter does the rounds here, possibly to survey the site,” says Waman Sutar, a retired factory employee now tending to mango orchards.

Priti Mestry, a former gram panchayat member, said the village administration has not been informed of any project planned in the vicinity. “We read about it in newspapers,” she says.

A handful of villages have rallied to form a committee to oppose RIL’s nuclear plant in Mervi. “We have been living on this land for generations. Why should we shift?,” says Omkar Abhyankar, another villager. “Nobody wants this nuclear project here. It will be a sword constantly hanging over our heads.”

Santosh Kudtarkar, a social activist, claims 40 to 50 acres has been sold for the nuclear plant by individual land owners. “Now 8-10 villages have decided not to sell their land for the project,” he says.

Turning to the Gods

Five months ago, Bhagwati Devi, the local deity in Munage village in Devgad, was asked for her opinion on a matter of grave importance. Nervous villagers assembled at the shrine, revered across the region, and sought the deity’s “kaul”, or opinion, on the NTPC’s 7,200-MW nuclear plant to be built in their midst.

“We got the kaul against the destructive project,” says Ashish Aeer, a youth who runs a stationery shop in the village.

Munage’s 3,000 residents found out that their village had been chosen as the site of the nuclear plant from news reports. There was no word from the state government, not even the local administration.

Villagers formed an action committee under Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar, one of their prominent residents, a former vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai. A delegation he led met state officials in Mumbai and demanded that the villagers be taken into confidence on decisions relating to the site of the project.

Aeer says NTPC has begun a survey of the area and has even conducted soil tests. “We are not selling our land,” he says, echoing a refrain heard across the Konkan. “We welcome projects but they must be eco-friendly, not destructive.”

Devgad’s economy pivots on the Alphonso mango, which contributes ₹1,000 crore to the local economy each season, every year. “We have our Hapus mangoes and they bring sufficient income. The government should ensure that industries being developed here do not damage Devgad’s world-famous fruit,” says Rajesh Kadam, a mango farmer, who owns around 350 mango trees.

The fertile soil of Devgad in Sindhudurg district produces the world-famous Alphonso mango, rich pickings for farmers in the region. A nuclear plant in Munage would change everything.

On November 3, Dr Mungekar held a meeting with the villagers, who decided to oppose the project in a peaceful manner. “I am hopeful the government will listen to us,” he says.