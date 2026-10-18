BJP leaders’ lavish Navratri celebrations ‘mocking’ farmers: Cong

MUMBAI: The Congress has accused BJP leaders in Mumbai of making a “cruel mockery” of drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra by spending nearly ₹100 crore on lavish garba events during the ongoing Navratri festival.

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While the BJP-led Mahayuti government has appealed for austerity, BJP leaders are spending exorbitant sums on garba events even as large parts of the state have been declared drought-hit, said state Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe in Nagpur on Saturday. He went on to name BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar, MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, former MP Gopal Shetty, and MLAs Sanjay Upadhyay and Vinod Shelar.

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“BJP state president Ravindra Chavan has organised the extravagant Navratri event ‘Namo Ramo Ramjat 2026’ in Dombivli with an expenditure of approximately ₹1.5 crore per day. A huge air-conditioned pandal has been set up at the Sant Savlaram Maharaj Krida Sankul. The event costs ₹18-20 crore,” alleged Londhe. Grand entrance arches, LED screens and dazzling LED lights have been installed, and popular singers have been hired to perform at the event, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had appealed to people to celebrate festivals simply. The government has announced financial assistance of only ₹5,000 each for drought-hit farmers, while BJP ministers and MLAs are allegedly spending between ₹10 crore and ₹15 crore daily on Navratri celebrations, Londhe said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had appealed to people to celebrate festivals simply. The government has announced financial assistance of only ₹5,000 each for drought-hit farmers, while BJP ministers and MLAs are allegedly spending between ₹10 crore and ₹15 crore daily on Navratri celebrations, Londhe said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, a grand ceremony was held for the foundation pillar of the historical theatrical production Praudh Pratap Purandar on the Beed bypass in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, minister Atul Save and former minister Bhagwat Karad were among the political leaders present.

“While it is important for the younger generation to understand the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, questions have been raised over the need to spend crores on a grand event during a drought,” said Londhe. “With drought particularly severe across Marathwada, critics have questioned whether political leaders should not demonstrate greater social sensitivity.’’

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BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said, “All BJP leaders organising functions have made their contribution to the CM’s relief fund for drought relief. And why is the Congress only targeting Hindu religious functions?”