MUMBAI: Congress leader and Latur City MLA Amit Deshmukh has triggered a political controversy by alleging that the BJP-led government had conspired to defame his father, former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, by arranging for water to be sent to Latur through special trains during the 2016 drought. He claimed that despite several other districts in Marathwada also facing a severe drought, Latur was singled out for the unprecedented railway-based water supply to portray his father as having failed to develop his home district.

Congress leader and Latur City MLA Amit Deshmukh has triggered a political controversy by alleging that the BJP-led government had conspired to defame his father, former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. (HT Photo) more less

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Speaking at a rally in Latur on Friday while inaugurating a bottled water plant, Amit said that the BJP’s motive, far from being benign, was insidious. “It was an attempt to portray Vilasrao Deshmukh (who was twice chief minister of the state between 1999 and 2008) as someone who could not make adequate arrangements for the district’s water supply,” he said. “Marathwada’s other districts such as Nanded, Dharashiv and Beed were drought-struck too, but only Latur was chosen for water supply through trains. It was a political conspiracy to defame Deshmukh saheb.”

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Amit, who represents Latur city in the legislative assembly, further alleged that the government would not arrange railway-based water supply during the ongoing drought. “Even if you (the people of Latur) demand that water be brought by train, your demand will not be conceded because the BJP has been ruling the state for several years,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} During the severe drought in 2016, the Manjara dam, which supplies water to Latur, had dried up by January. The state government approached the Centre for assistance and arranged for special trains to transport water from Miraj in Sangli district to Latur, a distance of around 343 km. Dozens of trips were undertaken to ferry water to the drought-hit city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the severe drought in 2016, the Manjara dam, which supplies water to Latur, had dried up by January. The state government approached the Centre for assistance and arranged for special trains to transport water from Miraj in Sangli district to Latur, a distance of around 343 km. Dozens of trips were undertaken to ferry water to the drought-hit city. {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP reacted sharply to Deshmukh’s allegations. Water resources minister Girish Mahajan said the government would not hesitate to arrange water trains again if the situation demanded it. “The drought in Latur was severe in 2016,” he said. “Why is Amit Deshmukh raising this issue now? This year too, Marathwada is witnessing a severe drought, with five to six districts having only a 6% stock in their dams and reservoirs. If the need arises, we will have to supply water by train this time as well. Such criticism is unfortunate.”

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Amit had also triggered a controversy two days ago by attending an event in Latur to mark the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysore who the BJP dubs as a religious persecutor as opposed to his earlier secular and brave warrior image. At the event, Amit called for books and information about the ruler to be made available to the younger generation. Subsequently, Deshmukh referred to Tipu Sultan as “Sher-e-Hind” and “Shaheed Hazrat Tipu Sultan” in a social media post, describing the event as an initiative to promote social harmony and unity.