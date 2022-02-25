BMC proposes 2-km ‘Freedom Trail’ pathway from August Kranti Maidan to Girgaum Chowpatty

In a bid to commemorate the 80th year of the Quit India Movement and to showcase the historical legacy of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to revamp the historic August Kranti Maidan where Mahatma Gandhi had delivered his Quit India speech on August 8, 1942. Further, the civic body will create a two-km-long “Freedom Trail” pathway from outside the ground to Girgaum Chowpatty.

Located in the commercial Tardeo district in south Mumbai, August Kranti Maidan (then known as Gowalia Tank) is a heritage precinct from where Gandhiji had called out his ‘do or die’ slogan decreeing the Britishers to leave India, which led to the Quit India Movement. This incident is regarded as one of the important milestones in India’s freedom struggle.

The “Freedom Trail” pathway will cover historic locations like Mani Bhavan, which is regarded as Gandhiji’s abode in Mumbai (then Bombay) for 17 years, before ending at Girgaum Chowpatty where the Civil Disobedience Movement and the Non-Cooperation Movement had taken place. Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was cremated at the Chowpatty on August 1, 1920, where a memorial stands at present day. This pathway will be made by re-enginering and beautifying the existing footpath.

The BMC has earmarked ₹30 crore for this project. In the first phase, the pathway will be created and the restoration work inside the Maidan will be taken up in the second phase. The work will be carried out jointly by the BMC’s heritage cell along with departments like roads, traffic, and the local ward office.

BMC officials said the existing footpaths will be reconstructed with in-situ concrete and the uneven surfaces will be levelled with the roads so that Mumbaikars and tourists can enjoy the heritage walk. The footpath outside the periphery of the garden will be recreated using basalt rock stones to give it a vintage look.

The officials also said murals will be painted on the footpaths and information kiosks will be set up in the pathway that will give out relevant information related to India’s freedom movement and history. Further, QR codes will be put up on the existing road signages highlighting details of that area to anyone who scans it in their mobile phone. Also new road signage boards will be installed on the pathway to make sure tourists can follow the trail easily and don’t get lost.

“All the information that will be put up in the kiosks, display boards or murals will be well-researched and thoroughly checked. We will be appointing historians and sociologists for the research,” Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner (city), said.

“We have invited tenders and we want to finish the process of finalising the contractor before the code of conduct is imposed, so that we can issue work orders and can start the construction as soon as the elections are over,” Kumar said.

The BMC has roped in conservation architect Pankaj Joshi as a consultant for this project. Joshi said this ‘Freedom Trail’ will be similar to the internationally acclaimed Freedom Trail in Boston.

“We are working to ensure that the entire freedom movement history of this area gets reflected through urban upgradation. This ‘Freedom Trail’ will showcase the rich historical legacy that Mumbai beholds and while walking on it one shouldn’t be scared of tripping and falling down. Keeping this in mind, we will be upgrading footpaths and walkways as per Indian Road Congress and international standards,” Joshi said.

Civic officials also said another objective behind this project is to declutter the entire periphery of August Kranti Maidan.

“The Maidan is located in the centre of the road. However, there are toilet blocks, signboards and bus shelters that obstruct a clear view of the garden. We will be removing the signboards and replace the bus shelters with poles so that people can get an uninterrupted view of the garden. There is also a toilet block which will be relocated by the local ward office,” an official said.

The BMC officials said the entire Maidan is divided into smaller groups by metal barricades that were installed over the years and as part of the restoration works, all these barricades will be removed.

“There will be only one barricade encircling the outer perimeter. We will transform the entire ground into one single plot and carry out landscaping works. We will also replace the existing gates with new ones made of cast iron that will have a vintage look. The Gandhi Memorial Column inside the garden will be illuminated along with the entire periphery of the ground,” an official from the heritage cell said.

(With inputs from Dhaval Kulkarni)