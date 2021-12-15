BMC unseals Bollywood star buildings

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday unsealed four Bandra buildings in which Bollywood stars and their families reside, following 108 negative RT-PCR reports of high-risk contacts of Covid-19-positive patients.

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, and actor Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The fourth sealed building is where producer Karan Johar resides. The three persons found positive had reportedly attended a dinner event organised by Johar on December 8. “We have unsealed the buildings today,” BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said on Wednesday. He added that of the 145 high-risk contacts in these buildings, 108 tested negative for Covid-19. “The spread is not much. Hence, we unsealed the buildings. However, the respective floors of positive patients remain sealed,” he said. The reports of the remaining 37 are awaited.

Kapoor’s sister, Karisma Kapoor – also a Hindi film actor – was also tested. Her report was negative. Johar and his family, too, tested negative. The reports of the remaining 37 contacts are awaited.

“My family and I and everyone at home have done their RT-PCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative,” Johar posted on Instagram. “I would like to clarify that a (sic) 8 people intimate gathering is not a party… and my home which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no hotspot of Covid.”

Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, also tested positive, and her floor in her Juhu building was sealed on Wednesday. Kapoor also attended Johar’s dinner event. Dr Ajit Pampatwar, medical officer of health (MOH) from BMC’s K-West ward, said she tested positive on Tuesday.

“We have sealed only one floor in the building where the patient stays with her family members,” Dr Pampatwar said. “We tested six building residents, including four family members. Besides (Maheep) Kapoor, all the others are negative. She is asymptomatic.”

