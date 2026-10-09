MUMBAI: The Parksite Ekta Welfare Association has moved the Bombay High Court against the BMC, seeking clarity on the proposed redevelopment of the ageing Parksite BMC colony in Vikhroli, and the rehabilitation package for 531 tenant families, who were shifted from the to transit accommodation last year.

iMumbai, India - September 08, 2026: Residents of Parksite CHS highlight inadequate civic amenities and infrastructure in Vikhroli in mumbai, India, on Thursday, Octomber 08, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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The tenants have accused the BMC of proceeding with redevelopment without adequately involving them. They are also questioning the decision to allot them 405-sq ft homes, arguing that the colony qualifies for cluster redevelopment under DCPR 33(9), under which they are entitled to 650-sq ft homes.

“The court has asked the BMC to disclose the proposed redevelopment plan. We want to know what they are offering, whether they will develop under DCR 33(9) and whether it was a blacklisted contractor,” said Advocate Ajit Kenjale, representing Parksite colony tenants.

Kenjale added, “BMC has not told the tenants when construction will start and end. Moreover, it is being carried out without the residents’ consent. Additionally, the transit accommodation provided doesn’t meet basic requirements and is located far away,” Kenjale said. The matter is scheduled to be heard on October 12.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Amanat Abbas Khan, president of the Parksite Ekta Welfare Association, 185 of the 531 tenants have been evicted, and all 28 buildings in the colony have been declared “C1”, or “dangerous”. Of these, 13 buildings have been vacated and residents shifted to transit accommodation in Bhandup and the LBS Marg-Vikhroli transit camp. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Amanat Abbas Khan, president of the Parksite Ekta Welfare Association, 185 of the 531 tenants have been evicted, and all 28 buildings in the colony have been declared “C1”, or “dangerous”. Of these, 13 buildings have been vacated and residents shifted to transit accommodation in Bhandup and the LBS Marg-Vikhroli transit camp. {{/usCountry}}

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“Of the 13 buildings, four were buildings meant for BMC employees, who have been accommodated elsewhere on rent,” Khan said. The remaining 24 buildings housed tenants who were not BMC employees but are being rehabilitated as project-affected persons (PAPs). “We had been living in this colony for six decades and were evicted on November 18 last year. I was shifted to Bhandup with inadequate amenities,” Khan said.

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Residents said they had repeatedly sought a meeting with the BMC and opposed the “unilateral” redevelopment without their involvement. They are seeking registered individual agreements that specify the rehabilitation area, transit rent, construction timelines, amenities, corpus funds and penalties in case of delays.

Regarding the transit accommodation in Bhandup, which caters to 80 families, Khan said, “This is just manipulation by the BMC. The sewage treatment plant doesn’t work, the solar plant has damaged batteries, there are no street lights, there are snakes and scorpions in an unkempt garden. There is no sanitation service and, in fact, we are cleaning it,” he said.

The distance of the transit accommodation from the original address has caused social disruption. Ajit Yeragi, another resident, said they have also been forced into smaller living spaces. “I earlier lived in 290-sq ft and now we are crammed into 270-180 sq ft homes. We have to bear electricity bills ranging from ₹7,000 to ₹10,000 due to smart meters,” he said.

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Bhim Bhalerao, shifted to transit accommodation on LBS Marg in Vikhroli, said,” I’ve been residing here for 62 years in a 300-sqft room. Now I’ve been shifted to a 180-sq ft room with my family of six. As the number of rehab persons increased, our water supply has reduced. We manage only when the local corporator arranges for tanker water.”

The BMC has acknowledged complaints regarding the transit accommodation and said the responsibility for the temporarily relocated residents rests with the civic body. Jaydeep More, assistant municipal commissioner, N ward, said residents had approached him with complaints on Wednesday about the lack of cleaning and maintenance at the transit facility. “I informed the S ward in Bhandup that they are our liability and we have temporarily shifted them, so it is our responsibility,” More said.