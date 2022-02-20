Body of missing Pocso accused found in well, one arrested

Navi Mumbai A decomposed body was found floating in a well of Raigad district in Maharashtra on February 11, has been now found to be of Vinod Kumar (46), an accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, who was absconding from Kerala since last three years. Investigations revealed that he was murdered by two locals in Kashid over a brawl on February 8, after which the body was tied to a cement pole of five feet and immersed in the well along with the pole. The arrested accused have been identified as Gaurav Waghmare (20), who ran a water sports business on the nearby beach and a 14-year-old minor.

Murud police informed that the POCSO case against Kumar was registered with Varapuzha police, in Ernakulam district of Kerala in 2011.

“He was on bail and was absconding for the last three years. We have been told that he was not attending his trial as well. He was working as a masseur in a resort at Kashid in Raigad district,” police inspector Nitin Gaware from Murud Police Station said.

The incident came to light after a few locals on February 11 noticed a body floating in the well at Kashid and informed the police. “When the body was found, it was completely decomposed and was unrecognizable. There was no missing complaint in any of the nearby police stations matching the description of the deceased,” Gaware said.

A tribal lady from Kashid raised a suspicion that he could be a friend of her husband who worked in a resort. The police while interrogating the staff found that their staff was missing for the last few days. The police then found that the accused often used to consume alcohol with a man identified as Gaurav Waghmare and hence nabbed him. The police found Waghmare in possession of Kumar’s phone and thus arrested him this week. Waghmare had started accusing Kumar of having an extramarital affair and in the brawl, Waghmare killed Kumar with the help of the minor boy.

“After we learnt that he was a Kannur resident, we informed Kannur police in Kerala who told us about his criminal background,” Gaware added.

