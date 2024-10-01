Bollywood star Govinda shoots himself while cleaning revolver, injured

Mumbai: Govinda, the Bollywood actor and former Member of Parliament, was injured in an accidental shooting at his Juhu residence early this morning. The incident occurred at 4 am as the actor was preparing to depart for an event in Kolkata. Govinda, the Bollywood actor and former Member of Parliament, was injured in an accidental shooting at his Juhu residence. HT Photo

According to the Juhu Police, Govinda was cleaning his licensed revolver when it allegedly slipped from his hands and discharged upon impact. The bullet grazed his leg below the knee, prompting his immediate rush to CritiCare Asia Hospital in Andheri West.

Hospital sources reported that Govinda has been treated and is out of danger. They added that he will remain admitted for further treatment and care.

The Juhu Police have registered an incident report and are investigating the case. Dixit Gedam, deputy commissioner of police (zone 9), stated, "Prima facie the incident appears to be accidental."

Authorities plan to record statements from eyewitnesses and the actor once medical professionals grant permission. The police are treating the case with due diligence, despite initial indications of an accident.

This incident has drawn attention to firearm safety practices among public figures in India. Govinda, known for his work in Hindi cinema and a brief stint in politics, has not yet released a statement regarding the incident.

The actor's representatives have not disclosed the nature of the event in Kolkata that Govinda was scheduled to attend. It remains unclear how this incident will affect his upcoming professional commitments.