Bombay high court to hear bail pleas of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife, kids on Sept 23

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife and two daughters on Monday moved the Bombay high court (HC) against the order of the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that had rejected their bail pleas on Saturday and sent them to judicial custody till Thursday.

Kapoor’s wife Bindu and daughters Roshni and Radha, who are in custody in connection with the alleged Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) money-laundering case, sought an urgent hearing of their application. However, the single-judge bench of justice Bharati Dangre permitted the hearing of the applications on Wednesday.

Bindu and Radha were named accused in the supplementary charge sheet filed by CBI but the duo was not arrested in the case. In their bail applications moved before the special CBI court through advocates Vijay Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, Bindu and her two daughters had claimed that as the central agency had filed a charge sheet without arresting them during the probe, they should be granted bail.

On September 4, the special court had granted interim bail to Bindu and Radha after CBI sought time to respond to their applications. However, on Saturday, the special court refused to extend the protection.

Kapoor is currently in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a related case. His family allegedly received ₹3,700 crore as kickbacks for Yes Bank’s investments in DHFL’s debentures. CBI has claimed that DHFL in return gave Kapoor ₹600 crore as bribe in the form of loans to a firm controlled by his wife and daughters.