Bullet removed from Mumbai vlogger injured in attack on Tiger Shroff’s car: KEM hospital dean

The bullet lodged in the chest of vlogger Umesh Chouhan, who was injured when gunmen fired seven rounds at actor Tiger Shroff’s car near Patwardhan Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area, was successfully removed during surgery at KEM Hospital on Wednesday morning, the hospital’s dean said.

Vlogger Umesh Chouhan is stable after surgery at KEM Hospital to remove a bullet lodged in his chest during the shooting near Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the bullets injured Chouhan’s liver, leaving him in the intensive care unit (ICU) of KEM Hospital.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Chouhan was taken into surgery at 7.30am and brought out around 10.30am, KEM Hospital dean Harish Pathak said.

A multidisciplinary team of cardiac surgeons, pulmonologists and anaesthetists monitored the procedure. Chouhan has since been shifted back to the hospital’s emergency intensive care unit (ICU) for recovery. “He is stable and expected to be discharged in a few days,” Pathak said.

According to Kishan Rajbhar, 36, who was with Chouhan at the time of the shooting, the two friends visit Juhu every Sunday to film celebrities. On Sunday, they had filmed outside Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s residence before heading to the Jamnabai Ground near Pushpa Narsee Park, where Shroff plays football regularly.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rajbhar said Shroff greeted them before getting into his BMW, which began slowly moving out of the ground. The two friends followed the car, filming the actor, when gunfire erupted. One of the bullets injured Chouhan’s liver, leaving him in the intensive care unit (ICU) of KEM Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajbhar said Shroff greeted them before getting into his BMW, which began slowly moving out of the ground. The two friends followed the car, filming the actor, when gunfire erupted. One of the bullets injured Chouhan’s liver, leaving him in the intensive care unit (ICU) of KEM Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Chouhan was initially taken to the civic-run Cooper Hospital before being shifted to KEM Hospital in Parel early on Monday. Doctors said the bullet remained lodged in the left side of his chest.

Soon after the surgery, actor Jackie Shroff spoke to Chouhan’s friends, who were at the hospital. “He assured us of help and asked us not to take tension,” Rahul Gond, one of Chouhan’s friends, said.

The Shroff family also sent its personal staff to the hospital to offer support, a hospital official, who requested anonymity, said. He added that Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, had also visited Chouhan at the hospital on Tuesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chouhan, who takes up odd jobs like selling detergent door-to-door during the week and makes vlogs on Sundays to supplement his income, lives in rented accommodation costing ₹3,500 in Mankhurd with his wife, who is eight months pregnant, and their six-year-old son.

His parents have arrived from Uttar Pradesh, two days after the attack.

Meanwhile, Shroff, 36, who was also injured in the attack, was discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Sunday night after receiving preliminary treatment, hospital officials said.

His driver, Firdous Ibrahim, 48, remains admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He underwent surgery on Monday morning to remove a bullet fragment lodged in a bone in his hand. The hospital said the fracture had also been treated.