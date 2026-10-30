Mumbai: Umesh Chauhan, a part-time vlogger who on October 18 was hit by a stray bullet aimed at actor Tiger Shroff, was discharged from the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel on Thursday, with hopes of transitioning into a full-time vlogger.

Bystander hit by bullet fired at Tiger Shroff hopes to become a full-time vlogger

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“Vlogging is a demanding profession in terms of time, energy and money,” Chauhan, 34, told Hindustan Times. Though his interest in vlogging dates back to the pre-pandemic period, he could never really focus on it as he had a family to take care of, he said. Though worried about the future as his wife is set to deliver their second child on November 15, he feels humbled by the support he received from Tiger Shroff’s family and random strangers during his stay in the hospital, which he says gave him the resolve to turn his passion into his primary profession.

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“Now, with my Facebook channel getting monetised and my Youtube channel on the verge of monetisation, I hope to engage in vlogging full-time,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Chauhan, originally from Ambedkar Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, moved to Lucknow to pursue a diploma in Computer Science after finishing his schooling. He enrolled for a degree in engineering but dropped out as he did not want to pursue a typical job. In 2015, he moved to Mumbai and took up odd jobs for survival over the next few years, such as selling detergent door-to-door, as he got married and had his first child, a son who is now six years old. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chauhan, originally from Ambedkar Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, moved to Lucknow to pursue a diploma in Computer Science after finishing his schooling. He enrolled for a degree in engineering but dropped out as he did not want to pursue a typical job. In 2015, he moved to Mumbai and took up odd jobs for survival over the next few years, such as selling detergent door-to-door, as he got married and had his first child, a son who is now six years old. {{/usCountry}}

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Though he had an interest in vlogging since prior to the pandemic, he could not pursue it till about two years ago as he was concerned about earning for his family.

“A single man can just race ahead in life. But a wife and children come with a huge responsibility that weighs you down and holds you back,” he said.

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On October 18, Chauhan visited Juhu where Tiger Shroff played football every Sunday, to shoot content for his vlogging channel. Just as Shroff was leaving the venue in his car, two assailants allegedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang fired several rounds at the actor. While Shroff escaped largely unhurt, Chauhan, who was hanging around nearby, sustained a bullet injury on his chest and was rushed to Cooper Hospital.

On October 19, Chauhan was shifted to KEM Hospital, where he underwent a surgery two days later to remove the bullet lodged in his chest. He subsequently developed fever and was kept under observation in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) till Tuesday, when he was shifted to the general ward.

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Speaking to HT from the hospital prior to his discharge, Chauhan said he was overwhelmed by the response he received from the Shroffs and others during his treatment.

“Many unknown people came to enquire about my health following my injury. The Shroff family was particularly very supportive – not only did they check on me every second day, but they also offered monetary support throughout my treatment. Their staff member visited me regularly and has assured me that they will continue supporting me till I recover completely and am able to return back to work,” Chauhan said.

Though shaken by the firing incident, the Mankhurd resident is sure it was a one-off. “For me, the incident is as good as meeting with an accident while crossing the road, or suffering a sudden heart attack. It can happen anytime,” he signed off, raring to go home.