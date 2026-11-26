MUMBAI: The state Cabinet has approved amendments to the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act to expedite the process of attaching properties of financial establishments involved in financial fraud.

Cabinet clears move to expedite recovery in financial fraud more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The amendments – which will take effect only after an amendment Bill is passed by the state legislature – provide for the establishment of independent MPID tribunals at the divisional level and a time limit of 90 days for disposal of such cases. Maharashtra has six such revenue divisions.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Under the MPID Act, action can be taken against financial establishments and individuals who cheat investors by luring them with promises of exaggerated returns on deposits made with financial institutions, according to a government statement

Under the Act, properties of these financial establishments and individuals may be attached, an act made final by a special court. Thereafter, the money realised through the sale of these attached properties is returned to the defrauded investors.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To expedite the property attachment process, a provision will now be introduced to establish independent MPID tribunals at the divisional level instead of relying on special courts for this purpose. A time limit of 90 days from the filing of a case will also be prescribed for its disposal. The cabinet has approved the introduction of an amendment Bill incorporating these provisions. The bill will be tabled in the state legislature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To expedite the property attachment process, a provision will now be introduced to establish independent MPID tribunals at the divisional level instead of relying on special courts for this purpose. A time limit of 90 days from the filing of a case will also be prescribed for its disposal. The cabinet has approved the introduction of an amendment Bill incorporating these provisions. The bill will be tabled in the state legislature. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Earlier, there were no designated officers, and investors had to approach a deputy collector in each district. The deputy collectors were given additional charge of recovering money from investors. Now, retired district judges will be appointed to tribunals.

Retired director general of police Pravin Dixit said, “This is a welcome step. Victims of fraud could not get compensation immediately. I hope the new arrangement will take care of the lacunae and get losses restored.’’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who has often campaigned for investors, said, “We have observed in the NSEL scam that people got their money back after 14 years. The new system will expedite the recovery of investors’ locked money.’’