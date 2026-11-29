Mumbai: Courts cannot be used as a “recovery mechanism to settle scores and/or bring the parties into subjugation”, the Bombay High Court said on Thursday while quashing a 2014 decision of a magistrate ordering an FIR against a builder for allegedly denying parking slots to a flat purchaser in a Vile Parle-based housing society.

‘Can’t use courts to settle scores’: HC quashes 2014 criminal complaint over car parking more less

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Imposing a cost of ₹10,000 on the complainant, a single-judge bench of Justice Milind Jadhav said that this would curb “the growing trend of filing strategically exaggerated criminal complaints”, especially in matrimonial or commercial disputes, only to force financial and legal settlements. A court can consider quashing an FIR when a dispute is “frivolous and initiated so as to settle scores” and the offence is not heinous or does not impact the society at large, the bench said.

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The court was hearing a petition filed by Mayfair Housing Private Limited (MHPL) and its directors, against Bhavesh Mehta, who had lodged a complaint before a magistrate court in Andheri in 2014 against the builder for allegedly allocating parking spaces he had used to another flat buyer. Mehta had purchased a flat in the Mayfair Sweet Haven building in Vile Parle in 2010 for ₹2.57 crore. In his complaint, he had alleged that he paid an additional ₹12 lakh for two covered parking spaces, a claim denied by MHPL.

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{{^usCountry}} The judge said that the “real point of trigger” in the criminal case filed by Mehta, a chartered accountant, was that he occupied two parking spaces from 2010 to 2012, however, they were allotted to another flat purchaser in 2012. He and the other flat purchasers had filed civil suits against each other which were pending before the trial court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The judge said that the “real point of trigger” in the criminal case filed by Mehta, a chartered accountant, was that he occupied two parking spaces from 2010 to 2012, however, they were allotted to another flat purchaser in 2012. He and the other flat purchasers had filed civil suits against each other which were pending before the trial court. {{/usCountry}}

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The High Court said that the dispute was “purely civil in nature and there is no hint of criminality involved”. The 2014 order of the magistrate ordering registration of an FIR in the case had gone against police reports that stated that no cognisable offence was made out.

A judge said that the levy of costs on complainants like these was important for three reasons – wastage of public resources, consumption of valuable judicial time, and deterrence against vexatious litigation.

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“This is because after the criminal machinery is set into motion, the police department is forced to take cognisance, conduct investigations, attend courts, deploy personnel, collect evidence, and draft chargesheets, all using public funds/ public exchequer,” the judge said.

He added that equally substantial judicial time of the trial courts is wasted in such cases for issuance of summons, scheduling of trial dates, appointment of prosecutors, and their fees. “In one way, such matters result in clogging the legal system and lead to humongous pendency which becomes difficult to tackle,” the judge observed.

The judge asked Mehta to pay the cost to a school for children with special needs in the CP Tank area.