MUMBAI: The Charity Commissioner’s office has taken suo motu cognizance of allegations of financial irregularities and mismanagement in Lilavati Kiritlal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT), which runs the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra, and ordered an independent inquiry into the affairs of the trust.

The Lilavati Kiritlal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT) runs the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra (HT Photo)

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Joint Charity Commissioner Mahesh Lambe has ordered an assistant charity commissioner to inquire into allegations levelled by Rajesh Mehta, a former permanent trustee, regarding misappropriation/diversion of around ₹107.58 crore through charitable foundations and private entities.

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The inquiry has been ordered to be conducted independently, following due process of law and giving all concerned parties an opportunity of hearing.

In his application to the Charity Commissioner, Mehta alleged that the other trustees had circumvented the Charity Commissioner’s order dated October 5, 2011, requiring prior approval for payments exceeding ₹10 lakh by splitting invoices, and incurred substantial expenditure on luxury hotel stays and personal travel.

Rajesh Mehta had filed the application seeking the removal of his mother Charu Mehta, brother Prashant Mehta, twin brother Rajeev Mehta and some other trustees from LKMMT, alleging misappropriation and mismanagement of funds. He had also sought appointment of an administrator to run the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Lambe accepted the objections raised by the respondents, who argued that Rajesh Mehta lacked the legal standing to pursue the petition as he had ceased to be a permanent trustee pursuant to a Circular Resolution dated February 16, 2026. Mehta, on his part, contested his removal, arguing that the resolution was illegal, had been passed without notice to him and without following the procedure prescribed under the trust deed. He also maintained that the pending change report had not been accepted and that he continued to qualify as a person having an interest in the trust. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lambe accepted the objections raised by the respondents, who argued that Rajesh Mehta lacked the legal standing to pursue the petition as he had ceased to be a permanent trustee pursuant to a Circular Resolution dated February 16, 2026. Mehta, on his part, contested his removal, arguing that the resolution was illegal, had been passed without notice to him and without following the procedure prescribed under the trust deed. He also maintained that the pending change report had not been accepted and that he continued to qualify as a person having an interest in the trust. {{/usCountry}}

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The Joint Charity Commissioner, however, held that Mehta had ceased to hold the office of trustee and permanent trustee with effect from February 16, 2026, and that the pendency of the change report did not, by itself, postpone the effect of the resolution. He also held that Mehta had failed to independently establish that he was a beneficiary or a person having the requisite legally cognizable interest in the trust.

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Lambe, however, invoked the powers conferred on the Charity Commissioner to initiate suo motu proceedings, saying “the nature of the allegations and the circumstances appearing from the material on record” warranted “exercise of the independent suo-motu powers under Section 41D of the Trust Act and an appropriate inquiry into the allegations concerning the Trust.”

Lambe clarified that the inquiry shall be undertaken independently and without treating the allegations as having been established. He also imposed a cost of ₹2.5 lakh on Rajesh Mehta, to be split equally between LKMMT and the Public Trusts Administration Fund.