CIDCO gives eviction notice to 97 families of 3 villages on land meant for Navi Mumbai International Airport project

Ninety seven families of Ulwe, Kombadbhuje and Targhar villages that are a part of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project, are yet to vacate their homes. These families have now received a notice from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) asking to evict the homes and demolish them in 24 hours.

The notice was issued on Wednesday, and on Thursday, CIDCO and a team of police had reached the spot asking the families to vacate the homes.

“After we spoke and negotiated with CIDCO officials, they gave us three more days for vacating. Our only demand was that CIDCO should give verdicts on the hearings that they had conducted before the pandemic. Many had issues with the compensation, some were identified as non-eligible. All of those had hearings conducted by CIDCO and people don’t want to leave their homes without knowing the verdict,” advocate Prashant Bhoir, a resident of Ulwe village, said.

He added that CIDCO now has told them that it will apply the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act.

“As per this, if we do not leave our homes and go, they would not compensate us with the land that we are eligible for and instead would only give the compensation money. Due to this, now people are literally forced to leave without waiting for the decision on the hearings,” Bhoir said.

Meanwhile, another villager, Pundalik Mhatre, said, “We do not have an option now and we are slowly making up our minds to leave. Some still have speculations as to what if the CIDCO does not give out a hearing in favour of them after they leave. Those people have decided to stay back.”

Another villager confirmed that he and his family would stay back till the CIDCO gave its final decision on the hearing.

A CIDCO official said “The houses are being demolished by the villagers themselves and they are vacating the homes after we gave notices. All the eligible villagers would be compensated as per the promise.”