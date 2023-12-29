CIDCO-MIDC agreement promises relief for water-starved Taloja industries

Panvel: Industries in Taloja grappling with severe water shortages, but relief is on the horizon as CIDCO and MIDC have now joined forces to address the issue. The collaboration involves supply of treated water to industries in the Taloja belt. HT Image

With 866 hectares acquired by MIDC for industrial use, the Taloja region hosts a mix of multinational corporations and numerous small-scale industries. The escalating water crisis, exacerbated by rapid urbanisation, had prompted the diversion of water meant for industries to residential areas. The agreement was signed in this context.

CIDCO is setting up a 40 MLD (million liters per day) Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in the area to treat industrial sewage water. According to the agreement, CIDCO would provide treated water to MIDC’s water tank in Taloja. MIDC will be responsible for laying pipelines and constructing storage tanks from the water tank. The water will not be potable but will be used for various other purposes by the industries.

Anil Diggikar, vice chairman, and managing director of CIDCO said, “CIDCO, following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s directive, is executing a sewage water treatment project in Taloja industrial belt, offering 40 MLD of treated water for industries. The agreement with MIDC involved CIDCO supplying 20 MLD treated water, and in return, MIDC would provide 20 MLD of drinking water to CIDCO.”

In the initial phase, CIDCO delivered 20 MLD of treated water to MIDC, with plans for further expansion. Satish Shetty, president of Taloja Industries Association (TIA), highlighted the shortfall, stating, “The industries required 62 MLD of water, but we received only 52 MLD from MIDC, leaving us 10 MLD short. This had led to reduced supply to industries due to increased demand from Thane district.”

Shetty emphasised the potential benefits of treated water for industrial use, including cooling towers, sanitation, and gardening, all at a more economical rate compared to the regular water supply. While acknowledging the positive development, he had urged swift implementation, emphasising the industry’s history of receiving assurances without timely action.