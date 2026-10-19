Mumbai: A warm, humid morning and hazy skies made for an uncomfortable Sunday in Mumbai, with minimum temperatures above normal and air quality slipping further. The lack of winds allowed pollutants to linger in the air, pushing the city’s average air quality index (AQI) to 127, in the moderate category.

City sweats through a humid morning as AQI worsens

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the rise in minimum temperatures and humidity to moist easterly winds prevailing over the region. Sushma Nair, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD Mumbai, said the winds had been bringing in dry air from the north last week, but were now carrying moisture.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Unlike the previous week, when easterly winds were bringing in dry winds from the north into the region, currently moist easterlies persist over the region,” Nair said.

At Colaba, the minimum temperature was 27°C, 1.8°C above normal, while humidity stood at 91% at 8.30am and fell to 78% by 5.30pm. The maximum temperature was 33.7°C, within the normal range.

Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6°C, 1.7°C above normal. Humidity dropped from 85% at 8.30am to 60% at 5.30pm, and the maximum temperature was 34.3°C, also normal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 127 on Sunday, with PM2.5 as the dominant pollutant. These ultrafine particles, measuring 2.5 micrometres or less, are harmful for humans as they can enter deep into the lungs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 127 on Sunday, with PM2.5 as the dominant pollutant. These ultrafine particles, measuring 2.5 micrometres or less, are harmful for humans as they can enter deep into the lungs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Of the 22 active monitoring stations, only four recorded satisfactory air quality, with readings ranging from 80 at Kandivali West to 100 at Chembur. The other 18 stations recorded moderate air quality, with AQI readings ranging from 101 at Byculla to 165 at Navy Nagar.