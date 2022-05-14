Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Civic engineer booked after 4-year-old girl crushed to death by dismantled iron gate

Mumbai: A week after a 4-year-old girl tragically died as a result of an iron gate falling over her, the Vasai Gaon police have booked a civic body engineer Kunal Satish Patil for the death due to negligence
Published on May 14, 2022 08:10 PM IST
ByRam Parmar

Mumbai: A week after a 4-year-old girl tragically died as a result of an iron gate falling over her, the Vasai Gaon police have booked a civic body engineer Kunal Satish Patil for the death due to negligence.

The girl was playing near the Papdi Pond in Vasai on May 5, where the dismantled iron gate was kept aside for the past 4 years during the renovation of the pond. Children would often play on the iron gate using it as a swing.

According to Abhilasha Vartak, a social worker who rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident, the pond had four gates and all had been dismantled but instead of keeping the gates at a safe godown, the civic contractor had kept them close to the entry gate. One of them fell on the girl while she was playing.

Bhumika was rushed to the hospital after the incident but she was declared dead before admission.

Sr PI Kalyanrao Karpe said no arrest has been made so far in the case. Meanwhile, the civic workers removed the iron gate from the spot.

