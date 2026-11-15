CNG costlier by 1.50 in MMR from today; 8th hike this year

Mumbai: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will become costlier by ₹1.50 per kg across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and adjoining areas from today, with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) announcing its eighth price hike this year on Saturday.

Thane, India - September -01, 2026: at midnight, CNG prices were increased by ?2 per kg once again. Following the price hike, motorists were seen queuing up at CNG stations in Thane to refuel their vehicles ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, September -01, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times ) (Praful Gangurde)

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The new rate is ₹91.50 per kg. That is ₹11 more than the ₹80.50 charged at the start of the year, an increase of around 14% in less than 11 months. The successive hikes have steadily raised fuel costs for autorickshaw and taxi operators, as well as private motorists who use CNG.

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In a statement, MGL said the revision was driven by rising procurement costs and a greater reliance on imported gas.

“The ongoing Middle East crisis, coupled with reduced domestic gas allocation and increased dependence on higher-cost imported RLNG linked to international benchmarks, has significantly increased MGL’s gas procurement costs, particularly for the CNG segment, driven by strong demand and a higher share of imported gas in its input mix,” it said.

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{{^usCountry}} The hike was meant to partially offset the rising cost of input gas and ensure uninterrupted supply of CNG, the company said. It added that it continues to explore ways to optimise costs and pass on benefits to consumers, while encouraging the use of natural gas as a cleaner fuel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hike was meant to partially offset the rising cost of input gas and ensure uninterrupted supply of CNG, the company said. It added that it continues to explore ways to optimise costs and pass on benefits to consumers, while encouraging the use of natural gas as a cleaner fuel. {{/usCountry}}

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The earlier hikes this year were 50 paise in February, ₹1 in April, ₹2 each twice in May, ₹2 in September and ₹1 each twice in October.