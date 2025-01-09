Colaba residents say ‘no’ to marina near Gateway of India

MUMBAI: Colaba residents are rallying to oppose the proposed transport marina near the Gateway of India in Colaba, arguing that it would worsen traffic and pedestrian congestion in the area, face the fury of monsoon waves, and ruin the panoramic view from the iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Hotel. Gateway of India.

Citizens groups have urged the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), which owns the land on which the jetty would be built, to shift the proposed marina to either Bhaucha Dhakka or Ferry Wharf at Mazgaon, or Princess Dock or Ballard Pier.

In a letter to Colaba MLA, Rahul Narwekar, the Clean Heritage Colaba Residents’ Association (CHCRA) stated, “Strong objection against the proposed jetty, which is intended to come up between Gateway of India and Radio Club in Colaba.” The letter pointed to the massive crowds that visit the Gateway of India, one of Mumbai’s most popular tourist sites, and said that a jetty in the vicinity would only compound traffic congestion in the area. It also said the marina would ruin the view from the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Taking the same stand are the Strand Marg Association, My Dream Colaba, Colaba ALM and Old Cuffe Parade Association.

In 2022, Narwekar mooted the proposal of the marina to the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). Thereafter, it was part of the budget of the Maharashtra government, which allocated around ₹162-odd crore for the marina.

The issue has been resurrected as a signboard mentioning the proposed marina has been erected at a building near Radio Club, prompting residents to take up the matter. Subhash Motwani, president, CHCRA, said that citizens’ groups met Narwekar on Tuesday and urged him to support their cause.

“The area is prone to high tidal waves, and we have seen the disaster this can cause. Earlier, when the former ward officer tried to build toilets next to the seafront, they were washed away during just one monsoon. Then they tried to build a cycle stand, which too was washed away. The area near Radio Club is not suitable for building a marina. It would be dangerous from a climate and pollution point of view. We are already fighting other menaces such as double parking, so this is totally unacceptable,” said Motwani.

Pervez Cooper, a Colaba resident who was part of the delegation that met Narwekar, said, “Until now, we were under the impression that the jetty would come up at Ballard Pier but now we are confused. None of the residents want it here,” he said.

Bella Shah, a Colaba resident from the My Dream Colaba association, said they were not opposed to a marina per se; they just didn’t want one in Colaba as it would cause further congestion. “On weekends and holidays, the roads leading to Gateway are impossibly crowded. Adding a marina would increase footfalls. It would also ruin the view from the Gateway. Hence, we want the authorities to consider relocating it.”

Former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar, who is also a Colaba resident, in a letter to Minister of Fisheries and Ports Development, Nitesh Rane, said, “In view of the opinion of residents, I have suggested that the marina be relocated to Princess Dock. As a cruise terminal exists there, there is movement of passengers. This would align with the existing infrastructure and provide essential facilities such as proper boarding, disembarking, and fueling stations for vessels. We are keen on having a Transport Marina in South Mumbai for passenger safety and an increase in tourism,” Makarand added.