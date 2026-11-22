MUMBAI: Next week, Gen Z and Gen Alpha students of the city will gather at the University of Mumbai’s Kalina campus to read books, explore literature and listen to writers, historians and other well-known personalities. With students spending an increasing amount of time on mobile phones and social media, colleges and schools are using the Mumbai Book Festival as an opportunity to bring them closer to physical books and encourage reading beyond classrooms.

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Taking advantage of the six-day festival, organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) from November 24 to 29, the University of Mumbai, its affiliated colleges and the BMC education department are making special arrangements to ensure student participation. While some institutions have made the visit compulsory, others are offering academic credits, funds to purchase books and guided visits to encourage students to attend.

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R A Podar College of Commerce and Economics at Matunga has made the visit compulsory and linked participation to Continuous Internal Assessment marks in three subjects. Students have been asked to submit assignments along with geotagged photographs of their visit.

“We have asked students from the first, second and third years to visit the festival,” said Vanita Pimple, principal of the college. “For third-year BCom students studying human resources management, we have also planned a project around the visit. We are offering a subsidy to students who wish to purchase books at the festival. We have identified books with the help of our librarian, who will be present at the venue to guide students.”

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{{^usCountry}} St Xavier’s College is also encouraging students to visit the festival with their parents and friends. The college is offering additional hours towards extracurricular activities under the National Education Policy (NEP) for students who participate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} St Xavier’s College is also encouraging students to visit the festival with their parents and friends. The college is offering additional hours towards extracurricular activities under the National Education Policy (NEP) for students who participate. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are encouraging students to visit the festival with their parents and friends, and offering extra hours towards extracurricular activities under the NEP as an incentive. We expect a large number of students to participate,” said Karuna Gokarn, principal of the college.

At Sathaye College, Vile Parle, the management has agreed to provide special funds for students to buy books at the festival. The college has also identified 20 to 25 teachers interested in literature to coordinate the activity and guide students.

“We have appealed to students to visit the festival along with their teachers,” said Madhav Rajwade, principal of Sathaye College. “Although we have been given dedicated slots by the organisers, our students can visit on all six days. We have also requested the management to provide funds for purchasing books for the college library, which it has agreed to.”

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Mumbai University is coordinating with principals of affiliated colleges to increase participation. It is also arranging special buses for students from tribal areas, including Palghar. “One of our main aims is to bring students back to physical books and encourage them to attend literary sessions,” said vice-chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni, who is on the festival advisory panel. “Community engagement is an important part of the NEP curriculum, and we are connecting the festival with this.”

The BMC education department is also planning visits for municipal school students. Children involved in extracurricular activities, including the Army Sailing Club, will attend the inaugural day. Students from NGO-run schools will also be brought to the venue, while buses are being arranged for children from Kurla, Bandra and Santacruz.

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Spread across more than 600 stalls, the festival will feature over 100 sessions, including author interactions, book launches, literary discussions and children’s activities. Its special attractions include conversations with writers, historians, filmmakers and sportspersons, along with exhibitions on Vande Mataram, Jyotiba Phule and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The festival will also host cultural programmes every evening.

“The festival aims to bring books closer to readers and promote India’s multilingual literary heritage,” said NBT chairman Milind Marathe. “Through the initiative, the organisers hope to make reading a more engaging experience for children and young people.”