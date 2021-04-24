Colour-coded stickers not required anymore, but checks will be on: Mumbai Police

After almost a week of restricting the movement of private vehicles in Mumbai, the Mumbai Police on Saturday said the categorisation of the red, yellow and green emergency stickers will be discontinued going further. But thorough checks will continue and all non-essential and non-emergency movement will be restricted as before.

Mumbai Police earlier introduced three colour-coded stickers to allow the movement of private cars during the curfew.

Dear Mumbaikars.The red, yellow, green #EmergencyStickers categorisation is being discontinued. However, thorough checks shall continue & we hope you will stand by us in #TakingOnCorona & avoid all non-essential / non-emergency movement outside home #StayHomeStaySafe — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 23, 2021





Under this colour-coded sticker scheme, vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment were required to sport red stickers on the road, while cars transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries, dairy products, etc., were supposed to use green stickers.

Employees falling in other essential categories apart from these two, such as municipal officials, electricity department staff, bank staff, advocates, telephone and press departments were asked to stick yellow stickers on their vehicles.

The Mumbai Police authorities urged people to make such stickers on their own before getting out of their homes. The police also distributed such stickers at certain junctions.

The restriction created some confusion among Mumbaikars as to which stickers to be used for which category of people, though Mumbai Police on its Twitter handle guided people regarding the colour of the stickers.

The number of daily Covid-19 infections in Mumbai has been settled around 7,000. On Friday, the city reported 7,199 new cases and 72 fatalities, taking the case tally to 6,16,279 and the toll to 12,655.

As the health infrastructure of the city is coming under stress, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to first examine symptomatic Covid-19 patients at home and then admit them in hospitals, if required. The home visits to examine symptomatic patients will take place between 7am and 11pm, while those needing attention urgently in hours other than these can approach the jumbo Covid centres, the BMC release said.