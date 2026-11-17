MUMBAI: A Congress-backed body has registered yet another victory in the cooperative sector – the Sahakar panel led by former Congress MLA Dheeraj Deshmukh, won the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank (Latur DCCB) election, held on Sunday, by securing 14 of the 19 seats. The ruling party-backed Parivartan panel, led by BJP leader and former labour minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar and BJP MLA Ramesh Karad, won the remaining five.

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In the election for 19 board of directors’ posts, the bank recorded a voter turnout of 99.4%, with 993 of the 999 eligible voters exercising their franchise.

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The opposition’s victory assumes significance on the back of its win in the controversial Gokul Dairy election last month. The Latur DCCB election is equally significant as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state cooperation minister Babasaheb Patil extended his support to Deshmukh’s panel despite being part of the Mahayuti government. His son-in-law Hemant Jadhav also won as a Sahakar panel candidate.

The Sahakar panel, sponsored by Dheeraj Deshmukh, was also backed by the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He retained his influence in the bank by steering the Sahakar panel to victory. Preeti Chandrashekhar Bhosale, daughter of late former NCP MLA Chandrashekhar Bhosale, won the Udgir societies constituency by a narrow margin of 10 votes.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the victory, Deshmukh said, “Farmers and voters have shown that positive thinking always prevails in Latur’s politics. The opposition is important in a democracy, and it should do its job. The state’s cooperation minister Babasaheb Patil has worked in the cooperative sector for over 40 years. Setting aside all differences, he supported us with the belief that the cooperative movement comes first.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the victory, Deshmukh said, “Farmers and voters have shown that positive thinking always prevails in Latur’s politics. The opposition is important in a democracy, and it should do its job. The state’s cooperation minister Babasaheb Patil has worked in the cooperative sector for over 40 years. Setting aside all differences, he supported us with the belief that the cooperative movement comes first.” {{/usCountry}}

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Arvind Patil Nilangekar, brother of former minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, said, “We contested this election with the backing of just 150 voters. Those in power played a dirty trick and had the nomination papers of 29 of our candidates declared invalid. Even then, we secured a resounding victory in five seats.”