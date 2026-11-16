MUMBAI: Admitting shortcomings in the probe into allegations that former Deonar corporator Ramesh Kamble contested the 2002 BMC polls on a forged caste certificate, Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti has told the Bombay High Court that a preliminary inquiry has been initiated against the original investigating officer for hastily filing a closure report without examining important aspects of the case.

Cop who closed ex-corporator’s caste cert case in haste faces inquiry

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In an affidavit filed before the high court, Bharti said “corrective measures have already been initiated” by transferring the probe from Chembur police station to the Crime Branch (DCB Unit-6) to ensure a detailed and impartial investigation. The move followed concerns over Chembur police inspector Anand Sahane filing a C-Summary report, or closure report, while the matter was pending before the high court.

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The affidavit says Sahane “acted precipitously”. An inquiry was instituted against him by the Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) on October 9. Chembur police have also applied to withdraw the closure report, and the application is pending.

The probe is no longer confined to the original certificate. It now covers a second caste certificate procured in 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} “Grievance regarding the initial lack of deeper investigation has been duly taken note of. The Crime Branch has now been directed to meticulously investigate the case by following due procedure for further investigation”, the affidavit states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Grievance regarding the initial lack of deeper investigation has been duly taken note of. The Crime Branch has now been directed to meticulously investigate the case by following due procedure for further investigation”, the affidavit states. {{/usCountry}}

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The petition, filed on June 30 by advocate Chitra Salunke through senior advocate Rajiv Chavan, seeks transfer of the probe to the CID. It says Kamble contested the 2002 election from ward 192 (Borla North-Deonar Abattoir), reserved for Scheduled Castes, on a certificate describing him as a ‘Hindu Mahar’, and won by 4,721 votes. Runner-up Rajendra Vaman Waghmare challenged the certificate.

In November 2005, a scrutiny committee invalidated it, finding Kamble was a Christian by birth. He was disqualified and Waghmare was declared winner. Kamble challenged the decision in several courts, but all upheld the committee’s findings, and the cancellation became final in 2016.

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On April 2 this year, Salunke filed a complaint at Chembur police station alleging forgery, cheating and fabrication of public documents. She alleged that Sahane did not proceed with the investigation as per law, and that Kamble has since obtained a fresh certificate, as a Buddhist Mahar, from another authority to re-enter electoral politics.

The affidavit records that the Commissioner of Police has been instructed to expand the ambit of the investigation beyond the allegations to uncover any involvement of public servants or third parties, who might have facilitated the procurement of the disputed Caste Certificate.