Court frames charges against Mayor Ritu Tawde in 2016 school assault case

MUMBAI: The sessions court on Monday framed charges against Mayor Ritu Tawde and six others who allegedly assaulted the management and teachers of a civic-run Urdu-medium school in Vakola, Santacruz in 2016 over the transfer of a cancer-afflicted teacher.

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The charges were framed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including assaulting or using criminal force against public servants to deter them from discharging their duties, voluntarily causing hurt to public servants, unlawful assembly and rioting. The court also invoked the provision that makes every member of an unlawful assembly liable for offences committed in furtherance of its common object.

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The case dates back to July 29, 2016, when Tawde, along with six others, allegedly entered the school premises and confronted the management over the transfer of the teacher. According to the prosecution, she and the other accused abused members of the management and assaulted two teachers during the confrontation, leading to the registration of a first information report (FIR) on August 11, 2016.

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{{^usCountry}} Tawde had earlier sought exemptions from personal appearance on multiple occasions, prompting the court to impose costs of ₹300 and ₹1,000 on separate occasions. The court had also warned her against repeated absence and directed her to remain present for the framing of charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tawde had earlier sought exemptions from personal appearance on multiple occasions, prompting the court to impose costs of ₹300 and ₹1,000 on separate occasions. The court had also warned her against repeated absence and directed her to remain present for the framing of charges. {{/usCountry}}

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With the framing of charges now complete, the stage is set for commencement of the trial, during which the prosecution will have to establish the allegations against the accused. Tawde and the other accused will have the opportunity to contest the charges and cross-examine prosecution witnesses.