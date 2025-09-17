MUMBAI: The police arrested 13 people on Tuesday after busting a fake call centre in Goregaon East for duping American citizens by luring them into buying fake gift cards to purchase antivirus software for their computers. The accused would send their victims emails along with toll-free numbers urging them to renew their device’s antivirus software and then proceed to defraud them. Crime Branch busts fake call centre, arrests 13 people

Crime branch officers said that on Monday an anonymous source sent them information about an allegedly fake call centre operating in the Vihan Commercial Complex in Walbhat Road near the Jawahar Phatak at Goregaon. The police then raided flats 704 and 705 of the complex and found the 13 accused, including three main orchestrators of the fraud and 10 callers. The police said they seized 15 computers, 10 laptops, and 20 mobile phones which were being used to run the call centre.

According to the police, when American citizens called the toll-free numbers mentioned in the fraudulent emails, they were asked to purchase gift cards worth $250 to $500 to renew antivirus softwares like Greeksquad, McAfee, Eyebem. The accused allegedly promised the victims that the gift cards could be converted into cryptocurrency.

On Tuesday the accused were produced before court when they were remanded to police custody. A police officer said, “We are now investigating the number of Americans who have been cheated, and the amount involved in the fraud.” The police are yet to reveal how long the illegal operation had been running, and how the frauds gathered their victims’ data.

The police said that the arrested accused have been booked under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 336(2,3) (forgery), 340(1,2) (forged documents or electronic records used as genuine), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused have also been charged under various relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Telecommunications Act.