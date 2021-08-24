Didn’t allow him to eat his lunch: BJP angered over Rane’s arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed its anger over the arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane and alleged that he was arrested by the cops midway while he was having his lunch.

Videos on social media surfaced where there was widespread commotion among police personnel and BJP workers who were present at Sangameshwar, from where Rane was arrested. In the video, Rane’s aides were seen arguing with the police officers present at the spot. They were heard asking the police officers to not arrest as Rane was eating.

BJP leader Prasad Lad alleged that the Union minister was also manhandled. “Rane was arrested while he was having lunch. He was also manhandled.”

Rane was at his Jan Ashirwad Yatra rally when he allegedly said that he would “slap” Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for not knowing the year of India’s independence.

The BJP expressed its anger over the former chief minister’s arrest. Party MPs from Maharashtra will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submit a memorandum over the ‘violation’ of rights. The state party president also alleged that Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab asked police officers to use ‘force’ while arresting Rane, according to a report by news agency PTI.

“As an MP, Narayan Rane's special rights were violated (due to the police action). BJP MPs from Maharashtra will approach the Lok Sabha speaker and submit a memorandum,” Patil said. The remark by Rane also set off fights between BJP and Shiv Sena cadres across Maharashtra as well as Mumbai. Rane was transferred to Mahad in the Raigad district where he will be produced in front of a court later.

