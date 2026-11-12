DRI seizes smuggled e-cigarettes worth 4 cr at JNPA

MUMBAI: A Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team intercepted a consignment of e-cigarettes concealed at the bottom of a container declared as ‘mop rod’ cargo at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), according to a DRI press release issued on Wednesday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the DRI team searched the container and found 13,000 branded e-cigarettes - 6,000 pieces of Yuoto Thanos and 7,000 pieces of Yuoto Lens - together worth ₹4 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Acting on intelligence inputs, the DRI team searched the container and found 13,000 branded e-cigarettes - 6,000 pieces of Yuoto Thanos and 7,000 pieces of Yuoto Lens - together worth ₹4 crore.

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Electronic cigarettes and all Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) are prohibited in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019.

In the current financial year, the DRI has seized 3.55 lakh e-cigarettes worth ₹135 crore from ports and airports across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and West Bengal.