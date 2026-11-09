Drought-hit talukas to get dedicated medical aid cells via CM Relief Fund

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to establish Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cells at the taluka level in drought-affected areas to ensure that needy patients receive timely medical treatment. Dedicated medical officers will be appointed to head these cells while healthcare services in drought-hit talukas will be strengthened through better coordination and monitoring.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Rameshwar Naik, who heads the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell, said that CM Devendra Fadnavis had taken the decision to give residents of these areas easier access to financial assistance and medical treatment. On November 6, the general administration department issued a government resolution approving the extension of the assistance mechanism to the taluka level. Health coordination committees will also be established at both district and taluka levels.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The new cells will be set up exclusively in talukas where drought was declared under Trigger 1 during the 2026 Kharif season. Each cell will function from the office of the concerned panchayat samiti. The district collector will appoint a dedicated medical officer to head the cell, who will be assisted by a clerk and a typist. Officials said the block development officer (BDO) would be responsible for providing the necessary infrastructure and facilities on priority.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the new mechanism, patients will first be guided towards treatment under existing healthcare schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, labour department schemes and treatment facilities at charitable hospitals depending on their eligibility. Applications of patients who are not covered under these schemes will be submitted online for approval through affiliated hospitals. The taluka-level cells are supposed to guide patients through all the application and approval processes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the new mechanism, patients will first be guided towards treatment under existing healthcare schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, labour department schemes and treatment facilities at charitable hospitals depending on their eligibility. Applications of patients who are not covered under these schemes will be submitted online for approval through affiliated hospitals. The taluka-level cells are supposed to guide patients through all the application and approval processes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The head of each cell has also been given the responsibility of identifying needy patients through sub-district and rural hospitals, primary healthcare centres, sub-centres and ASHA workers. Officials said that the cell would be responsible for ensuring that no patient was deprived of medical treatment due to a lack of access to assistance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the taluka level, the health coordination committee will be chaired by the local MLA, with the sub-divisional officer serving as co-chairperson. The tehsildar, BDO, taluka health officer, medical superintendent and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Chemists and Druggists Association will be members. The head of the CMRF cell will serve as the member secretary.

At the district level, the guardian minister will chair the committee while the district collector will be the co-chairperson and the district health officer will serve as the member secretary. Two social workers associated with the medical field will also be appointed as non-official members.

The government will seek support from healthcare experts associated with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, IMA, Maharashtra Medical Council, local medical associations and private hospitals. Officials said that health camps would also be organised in drought-affected areas to provide medicines, consultations and medical treatment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Both district- and taluka-level committees will be required to hold at least two meetings every month. Special priority will be given to remote areas, densely populated regions and locations with inadequate healthcare facilities.

The taluka-level cells will have to submit daily activity reports, including details of health camps, to the district-level cell. The district-level cell will consolidate reports received from all talukas and forward them to the main CMRF cell at Mantralaya, ensuring regular monitoring of healthcare initiatives and medical assistance in drought-affected areas.

Dr Naik said the decision was taken to make the CMRF mechanism more accessible and people-oriented. “With the establishment of cells at the taluka level, needy patients in drought-affected areas will be identified in a timely manner, making it possible to ensure that they receive appropriate medical treatment and financial assistance,” he said. “Coordination will be established between the benefits available under various healthcare schemes and assistance from the CMRF wherever necessary. The primary objective of this initiative is to ensure that no needy patient is deprived of medical treatment due to financial difficulties.”