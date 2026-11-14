MUMBAI: Two and a half months after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Sahar during a brawl rooted in a year-old feud, police arrested two of the five accused, Abhishek Shukla and Raj Singh, from Kolkata, where they had been hiding after the killing.

Duo on the run for 10 weeks after killing Andheri man held in Kolkata

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According to police, Shivam Kanojia, alias Gabbar, was attacked with sharp weapons on August 30. The accused have been remanded in police custody. Their accomplices, Amit Chaudhary, Abdul Razak and Abhay Jha, are yet to be arrested, police said.

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According to the police, Shivam and the five accused are of the same age, live in Indira Nagar near the Marol Pipeline in Andheri, and knew each other well. The trouble began a year ago, when a minor dispute between Abhishek and a neighbourhood resident, Rohit Negi, escalated into a violent fight. Both sides filed complaints and cases were registered against each.

On August 30, Rohit arrived near the Annawadi truck parking area with Shivam and other friends. The five accused were already there, drinking. On seeing Rohit, they allegedly began abusing him, reviving the old quarrel, and then attacked him with bamboo sticks, kicks and punches.

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{{^usCountry}} Shivam tried to calm things down and asked them to stop. Enraged, the accused allegedly turned on him. During the assault, one of them took a knife and attacked him, the police said. Shivam suffered a deep neck injury and was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where he died during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivam tried to calm things down and asked them to stop. Enraged, the accused allegedly turned on him. During the assault, one of them took a knife and attacked him, the police said. Shivam suffered a deep neck injury and was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where he died during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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All five accused fled before the Sahar police reached the spot. A murder case was registered on Rohit’s complaint. During the probe, the police learnt that Abhishek and Raj, described as the primary conspirators, were in Kolkata. A team was sent there and arrested them on Wednesday with the help of the local police.

The two were brought back to Mumbai on Friday, produced before a Bandra court and remanded in police custody. The police are still looking for the other three accused, Amit Chaudhary, Abdul Razak and Abhay Jha.